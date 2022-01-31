The Gift Theatre Announces VALENTINE'S DAY GiftLIT.

The Gift Theatre will present Valentine's Day giftLIT., an evening of live literature featuring a line-up of The Gift's favorite writers and musicians, hosted by the company's new Co-Artistic Directors Brittany Burch, Emjoy Gavino and Jennifer Glasse.

The fundraiser celebration will stream live via YouTube on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 7 pm (virtual doors open at 6:45 pm). Tickets ($25 general admission; or $50 "double your love") are currently available at thegifttheatre.org.

The event will feature stories by Emilio Williams, Beronica Avila and Karen Shimmin, with music by Ensemble Member Kenny Mihlfried and Lorraine Runge of Clamor & Lace Noise Brigade.