The Factory Theater Presents XMAS WAR: ENDGAME

The Factory Theater presents the continuation of last year's holiday special, Xmas War, with Xmas War: ENDGAME, December 13 - 21 at Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. Factory Theater's holiday production is a double feature with the company performing last year's show and then continuing the story with this year's sequel. The production runs for two weekends only, Friday, Dec. 13 and 20 and Saturday, Dec. 14 and 21, at 8 p.m. Xmas War: ENDGAME is directed by Matt Engle and written by Scott OKen. Tickets are $15 each, and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting TheFactoryTheater.com.

Factory Theater doubles down on its Holiday offerings with a trip back to the MCU for this year's holiday extravaganza, Xmas War: ENDGAME. The holiday production is a double feature with the company performing last year's show based on the popular Avengers' series and then continuing the story with this year's exciting new sequel. Join the Factory family on an epic superhero journey to find out if Santa will succeed with his diabolical plan.

The cast of the Xmas Double Feature consists of Christopher M. Walsh (Santa), Eric T. Roach (Frosty), Michael Jones (Jesus), Mandy Walsh (Lucy), Kevin Alves (Charlie Brown/Scrooge/God), Tara Sullivan (Mrs. Claus/Coco), Tatyana Chante (Judith/Suzie Snowflake), Jennifer Betancourt (Heatmiser/Rudolph), Anthony Tournis (Little Drummer Boy/Linus), Timothy C. Amos (Snowmiser/Hermey/Head Gnome), Nick Freed (Coach Comet/Schroeder), and Eric Frederickson (Snoopy/Snowmiser Flunky 1/Heatmiser Flunky 1/Reindeer 1/Gnome 1).

The crew consists of Matt Engle (director), Greg Caldwell (production manager/ auxiliary programming director), Jermain Thomas (stage manager), Scott OKen (writer), The Gogetem Family - Stacie Barra, Manny Tamayo, Scott OKen and Greg Caldwell (scenery, lighting, costumes, props and sound design).





