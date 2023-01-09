The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Chris Fleming This Month on The Heath Mainstage

The Den Theatre will present comedian Chris Fleming for two stand-up performances on January 20 & 21, 2023 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Chris Fleming was named one of Variety's "Ten Comics to Watch for 2019." He has amassed over 70 million views on his YouTube channel and has appeared in Comedy Central's Corporate, Splitting Up Together, Netflix's The Last Laugh and Twelve Forever. The Huffington Post has called him "perhaps one of the best things on the internet." Of his live show, Chortle says, "you can't take your eyes off this unpredictable, exciting performer." Splitsider says, "a madman and I think, genius." According to Vulture, "equal parts imagination and inferiority complex, a combination that has led him to create some of the most bizarrely funny performance art taking place online and onstage today."

Performance schedule:

Friday, January 20 at 7:15 pm

Saturday, January 21 at 7:15 pm

COVID safety: Effective November 21, 2022, The Den Theatre will no longer require patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.