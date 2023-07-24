The Den Theatre to Present BACK TO SCHOOL Comedy Show Next Month

The Den Theatre has announced a special one-night-only Back to School comedy show featuring Erica Nicole Clark, Jamie Shriner, Seth Davis, Ty Riggs, David Donnick, and Jordan Gamby, all former and current teachers from the Chicago area, on Thursday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are $20, or $10 for teachers, and $5 of each ticket will be donated to Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation; and are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



The summer break clock is ticking down; but teachers, parents, and friends put those lesson plans off for one more day because The Den Theatre has got a show for you! With stand-up acts from current or former teachers Erika Nicole Clark, Jamie Shriner, Seth Davis, Ty Riggs, David Donnick, and Joy Gamby; they'll have you laughing about the joys and the challenges of teaching our youth. Spend the night laughing with your colleagues and allow yourselves to forget the impending doom of state standards, lunch duty, and common core math. As a thank you for the hard work that goes into teaching our future generations, teachers get 50% off tickets and we'll be running drink specials all night long. We will also be donating $5 from every ticket to Children First. Come have a laugh, have a drink, and have a night you'll never forget!

Erica Nicole Clark

Erica Nicole Clark is a Chicago native who studied at the famed Improv Olympic before deciding to venture out into Stand-Up. Her unique upbringing and her day job make for a style all her own in comedy. She has performed at Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and TBS Just For Laughs Festival

Jamie Shriner

Jamie Shriner is a comedian based in Chicago, Illinois. A former theatre kid, current queer, deaf, & mentally ill gig worker, Jamie uses humorous original songs to discuss her hearing loss and mental illness, as well as her struggles with body image, womanhood, and being queer in conservative Indiana where she grew up.Jamie was named Best of the Fest at Big Pine Comedy Festival and is a regular feature at Zanies and Laugh Factory Chicago. The host and producer of Chicago Underground Comedy has opened for the likes of Beth Stelling, Randy Feltface, and Chrissy Chlapecka, and is a former Features Contributor for The Onion.

Seth Davis

Born in Chicago and raised on the mean streets of Skokie, Seth Davis is a stand-up comedian, writer, and producer. A graduate of The Second City and iO Theater, he has been described as pee-in-your-pants funny by people with bladder control problems. Seth delights his audiences with his charismatic and self-deprecating humor through personal stories, characters, and his own mental illness (OCD OCD OCD), which has given him a reputation among comedy nerds in two Chicago bars as "The Bad Boy of Comedy".

Seth has won multiple comedy contests, including the Oakland Comedy Machine Contest, Last Laff Chicago Comedy Contest, and the Skokie Theater Comedy Contest. He has also appeared in You're Being Ridiculous at the Steppenwolf Theatre, NACA, and comedy festivals across the country. Seth has co-produced the critically acclaimed live comedic storytelling and podcast show I Shit You Not, Jew Gotta Be Kidding Me?!, and performs in the improvised children's show Storytown. You can catch him in Chicago at Zanies, The Laugh Factory, or on his couch eating Mongolian Beef from China Chef. His comedy has been reviewed by The Reader, Timeout Chicago, and the Chicago Tribune; they actually said pretty good things.

His goal is to work with good people and create quality comedy content for film, television, and stand-up comedy.

Ty Riggs

Known for his edgy and unorthodox style, Chicago native Ty Riggs has no problem putting you in his shoes and giving you a tour through his hilarious world. From politics to relationships, he has something to say about it all. He is one of the original Martin Luther Kings of Comedy and can be seen all over the city killing the stage with his unmistakable hair and voice.

David Donnick

A Chicago Public School teacher during the week, uber driver on weekends, and comic at night, David Donnick is a busy man whose sole mission in life is to promote good vibes wherever he is. After doing comedy for 5 years he's performed all over Chicago from local bars and showcases to The Laugh Factory to Second City.

Jordan Gamby

Jordan Gamby AKA JOY is an on-air talent, host, writer, director, comedian, actress, activist, and community leader. Born in Chicago Illinois and raised in the city's Southside Englewood community, Joy has been a part of theatre productions, ensembles, media productions, and live shows. She also co-hosted the evening radio show for 89.3 WKKC with Harold Lee Rush and independently hosted her own evening show for 89.3 WKKC. Joy is an emerging YouTuber and writer, producer, and director of the ANECDOTE short series. Joy is the founder of CityWide Services, a nonprofit organization designed to serve the community, lead the community and provide solutions for the community. She leads alongside 3 black women.

Performance schedule: Thursday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 regular seating (50% discount for teachers); with $5 of each ticket donated to Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements.