The Den Theatre Presents JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES November 2021

Novak's one-woman show will play November 4 – 7, 2021 on The Den's Heath Mainstage.

Aug. 10, 2021  

The Den Theatre will present the Chicago debut of the Off-Broadway hit Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, an unexpectedly philosophical and high-brow show about blow jobs that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.

Novak's one-woman show will play November 4 - 7, 2021 on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Den will require proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adhere to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. For the most current information on COVID guidelines and The Den's ticket refund policy, visit thedentheatre.com.

Recognized by The New York Times on its "Best Theater of 2019" and "Best Comedy of 2019" lists, Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees was extended five times in New York City and earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. In the most recent NYC extension, the show ran for six sold out weeks.

No table service is available during the performances. However, lobby bars will be serving beer, cocktails and other beverages.

For additional information, visit thedentheatre.com.


