The Den Theatre Announces Upcoming Shows With Tom Segura, Jason Cheny And Adam Pally

The Den Theatre today announced upcoming shows by big name comedian Tom Segura: Working Out New Material on Friday October 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., comedian Adam Pally’s musical performance in An Intimate Evening With Adam Pally on Thursday November 30, 2023 at 7:15 p.m., and comedian Jason Cheny on Saturday March 23, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. at The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Tom Segura: Working Out New Material

October 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured over 300 cities on his I’M COMING EVERYWHERE WORLD TOUR. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I’D LIKE TO PLAY ALONE, PLEASE to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.” Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX FILM COUNTDOWN opposite Elizabeth Lail, INSTANT FAMILY opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura’s television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter).

When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.

An Intimate Evening With Adam Pally

November 30, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $35

Songs, Stories, and Jokes come together just like momma used to make it. Enjoy the stories, sing along to the songs, hopefully think the jokes are in fact jokes and the price of the ticket and commute and being around a bunch of strangers was worth it. I, uh, I mean whoever is writing this, definitely not Adam Pally, is so thankful for the opportunity to entertain you.

Jason Cheny

March 23, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Jason Cheny is a Taiwanese American standup comedian based in Los Angeles. Jason has toured all over Asia including Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and in comedy clubs all across the US. He is a regular at the Comedy Cellar in NYC, and he has featured for Iliza Shlesinger, Ronny Chieng and Phil Wang. Jason can be seen on LAUGHS for Fox/Hulu and you can stream his comedy album Growing Pains which debuted at #1 on iTunes. Catch him on tour in a city near you!

Tickets for Tom Segura and Adam Pally are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830; and tickets for Jason Cheny go on sale Wednesday, October 11, 2023.