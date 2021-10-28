The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Ramy Youssef On The Heath Mainstage

The Den Theatre will present Golden Globe Award-winning and Emmy-nominated comedian Ramy Youssef for four performances December 3 - 4, 2021 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Please note: The Den requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Ramy Youssef is a Golden Globe-winning Egyptian-American creator, actor, producer, director and comedian who brings his unique voice and perspective to his storytelling. He won the 2020 Golden Globe Award for his comedy-drama series Ramy in the category of "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy." Youssef created, produced and stars in the hit show which is inspired by his own experiences centering around a first-generation Egyptian-American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Most recently, the Television Academy nominated Youssef for two 2020 Emmy Awards in the categories of "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series" for the second season of Ramy. Youssef was also nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award for his one-hour HBO comedy special Ramy Youssef: Feelings, produced by A24. Youssef, through his partnership with A24, is working on creating and developing subsequent projects. The first show will star Ramy series regular Stephen Way in a story illustrating the perspective and experience of a disabled person and their family in a real way. Youssef will executive produce both this series and an untitled show currently in production with Netflix.