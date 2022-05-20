The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Morgan Murphy In June

The Den Theatre has announced Emmy Award-nominated writer and comedian Morgan Murphy for five stand-up performances on June 16 - 18, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Morgan Murphy got her start writing on Comedy Central's Crank Yankers, which led her to become a writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she has performed twice as a stand-up. Next, she wrote on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, where she spent two years and was nominated for an Emmy Award. In 2011, she became a writer and consulting producer on the hit CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls. She was a co-executive producer on ABC's Downward Dog, a consultant on the Roseanne revival, created and executive produced the ABC pilot presentation, El Barlito, starring George Lopez, a co-executive producer on the last season of Modern Family for ABC, and most recently a consulting producer and writer on Beavis and Butt-Head for Paramount+ and a consulting producer and writer on Abbott Elementary for ABC.

Performance Schedule:



Thursday, June 16 at 8 pm

Friday, June 17 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm

Saturday, June 18 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.