The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Dan Perlman On The Heath Mainstage This April

The Den Theatre has announced comedian Dan Perlman, playing three stand-up performances on April 7 & 8, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $30) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Dan Perlman is a comedian, writer and director from New York City. He co-created, wrote, and starred in Flatbush Misdemeanors, Showtime's critically-acclaimed comedy series which ran for two seasons. He made his directorial debut in the Flatbush episode, "boomerang," which Vulture praised for its "masterful direction." Dan also wrote and directed the award-winning short film, Cramming. Dan first co-created the prize-winning digital series of Flatbush, which served as the foundation for the Showtime show.

Made on zero-budget, the first installment became Oscar-qualified after winning the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Short at the 2018 Florida Film Festival. As a stand-up comedian, Dan has been featured on Comedy Central and was named one of the New Faces in stand-up at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Dan is a regular at the famed Comedy Cellar in NYC and headlines venues across the country. His writing has also appeared in The New Yorker.

Performance schedule:

Friday, April 7 at 7:15 pm

Saturday, April 8 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $30 front row VIP table seating; $28 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: The Den Theatre will no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.