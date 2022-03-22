The Den Presents Comedian Jamie Lee, April 22 â€“ 23, On The Heath Mainstage

The Den Theatre presents comedian, actress (Crashing), author and Emmy Award-winning producer (Ted Lasso) Jamie Lee for four stand-up performances April 22 - 23, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Jamie Lee is a stand-up comedian, actor and Emmy Award-winning television writer/producer whom Elle Magazine recently named one of the top comedians to watch. Jamie starred as Ali Reissen, the female lead in the Judd Apatow-produced HBO series Crashing, opposite Pete Holmes. She wrote and starred in "The Viewing Party" episode, which was directed by Judd Apatow and honored by the New York Times in their piece on The Best TV Episodes of 2019.

In addition to being one of the core cast members of MTV's hit show Girl Code, Lee has appeared on Corporate (Comedy Central), 10 Things (TruTV), Conan (TBS), The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS), Last Call with Carson Daly (NBC), Chelsea Lately (E!) and @midnight (Comedy Central). In December 2016, Lee released her debut book "Weddiculous" (Harper Collins), which quickly rose to #1 on Bustle.com's list of best wedding books. The book was adapted by Netflix and ITV as a series titled The Wedding Coach, which was hosted and executive produced by Jamie and premiered on April 7, 2021. Jamie has served as a co-executive producer on the mega-hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, created by Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis, which received a record breaking 20 Emmy Award nominations, taking home 7 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Jamie won two WGA Awards and an Emmy Award for her work on the series.

Performance Schedule



Friday, April 22 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm

Saturday, April 23 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.