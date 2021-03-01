The Dance COLEctive Celebrates 25 Years

The Dance COLEctive will commemorate 25 years of cutting-edge choreography, innovative collaborations and mentorship of new choreographers with a year-long celebration. While all confirmed activities are virtual at this time, TDC looks forward to the possibility of in-person opportunities depending on the status of the pandemic.

At 7 p.m. on March 8, the official anniversary date, TDC welcomes friends, fans and supporters for a free Zoom toast to kick off the year. To join the event, register at eventbrite.com/e/25th-anniversary-toast-tickets-142394667283

"We are always moving forward at such a fast clip that we don't really spend a lot of time looking back," commented Founder and Artistic Director Margi Cole. "The pandemic has offered us a bounty of time for reflection and listening. Collaboration has always been central to TDC'S mission; the company has proudly engaged more than 175 collaborators. At 25, the vulnerability TDC feels in this moment is deep, the need to adapt an ongoing necessity. We have the opportunity to shed layers of time and enter new territory with a fresh eye, a renewed energy and more possibility."

Cole continued, "This is not a crossroads, or a plateau, or a turning point. Twenty-five years of experience provides the organization with the wherewithal to jump, without knowing exactly where we might land. As the company forges ahead, collaboration will continue to be an essential focus, paired with an ongoing curiosity to explore through research, creation and performance."

Among the virtual activities, available on TDC's social media pages: