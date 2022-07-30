The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming summer revue MAKE 'EM LAUGH
August 26 & 27 at 7:30 pm, and August 28 at 2:00 pm, with performances at the Morgan Park Academy Arts Center Gallery in Chicago.
The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming summer
revue Make 'Em Laugh on August 26 & 27 at 7:30 pm, and August 28 at 2:00 pm, with performances at the Morgan Park Academy Arts Center Gallery in Chicago.
We can all use some humor and chuckles in our lives right now, which is precisely why
the Beverly Theatre Guild has come up with a new concept for its summer revue. Make
'Em Laugh is a PG-13 rated, fun-filled event that will showcase local performers and
their comedic talents. The emcees for this cabaret style production will be Barrel of
Laughs' very own Bill Brady (Friday & Sunday shows) and Dave Nolan (Saturday
show). Some of your favorite comedy songs and throwback skits from classic shows, as
well as humorous tunes and hilarious sketches from the modern era will combine to keep
you laughing all night long! Laughter produces endorphins, the body's natural feel-good
chemical which boosts your health and happiness while relieving stress. And who doesn't
need that?
This show was conceived by Beverly Theatre Guild members Katie Regalado and
Matthew Walsh, with Katie Regalado as producer. The artistic staff includes Co-
Directors Tom Fagan and Susan Kosvick Andrews, with Music Direction by Sharon
Mason. The non-stop entertainment will include the phenomenal comical talent of Aron
Arellano (Chicago-Scottsdale), Henry Clifford (Oak Park), Gina Dicksen (Tinley Park),
Sterlin Johnson (Chicago-Austin), Jen Lenihan (Oak Lawn), Austin Lutvi (Oak Lawn),
Gina Lutvi (Oak Lawn), Sheilah O'Grady (Oak Lawn), Leanne Palmer (Burbank), Brian
Reed (Chicago-Lincoln Park), Jim Seeberg (Orland Hills), John Stage (Tinley Park), and
Julie Zebleckis (Bolingbrook).
The Beverly Theatre Guild is the longest running community theatre group in Chicago.
Join BTG as it enters its 60th season for this unforgettable night of FUN-raising! Your
admission ticket ($35 in advance/$40 at the door) includes an appetizer buffet, dessert,
and refreshments. There will also be fabulous raffle baskets to win, and free guffaws for
everyone! Tickets are available now by calling 773-BTG-TIXS or go to
www.beverlytheatreguild.org/tickets for more information.
The Beverly Theatre Guild is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.