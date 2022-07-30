The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming summer

revue Make 'Em Laugh on August 26 & 27 at 7:30 pm, and August 28 at 2:00 pm, with performances at the Morgan Park Academy Arts Center Gallery in Chicago.

We can all use some humor and chuckles in our lives right now, which is precisely why

the Beverly Theatre Guild has come up with a new concept for its summer revue. Make

'Em Laugh is a PG-13 rated, fun-filled event that will showcase local performers and

their comedic talents. The emcees for this cabaret style production will be Barrel of

Laughs' very own Bill Brady (Friday & Sunday shows) and Dave Nolan (Saturday

show). Some of your favorite comedy songs and throwback skits from classic shows, as

well as humorous tunes and hilarious sketches from the modern era will combine to keep

you laughing all night long! Laughter produces endorphins, the body's natural feel-good

chemical which boosts your health and happiness while relieving stress. And who doesn't

need that?

This show was conceived by Beverly Theatre Guild members Katie Regalado and

Matthew Walsh, with Katie Regalado as producer. The artistic staff includes Co-

Directors Tom Fagan and Susan Kosvick Andrews, with Music Direction by Sharon

Mason. The non-stop entertainment will include the phenomenal comical talent of Aron

Arellano (Chicago-Scottsdale), Henry Clifford (Oak Park), Gina Dicksen (Tinley Park),

Sterlin Johnson (Chicago-Austin), Jen Lenihan (Oak Lawn), Austin Lutvi (Oak Lawn),

Gina Lutvi (Oak Lawn), Sheilah O'Grady (Oak Lawn), Leanne Palmer (Burbank), Brian

Reed (Chicago-Lincoln Park), Jim Seeberg (Orland Hills), John Stage (Tinley Park), and

Julie Zebleckis (Bolingbrook).

The Beverly Theatre Guild is the longest running community theatre group in Chicago.

Join BTG as it enters its 60th season for this unforgettable night of FUN-raising! Your

admission ticket ($35 in advance/$40 at the door) includes an appetizer buffet, dessert,

and refreshments. There will also be fabulous raffle baskets to win, and free guffaws for

everyone! Tickets are available now by calling 773-BTG-TIXS or go to

www.beverlytheatreguild.org/tickets for more information.

The Beverly Theatre Guild is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.