The Beautiful City Project to Present MICKEY'S JAZZ CLUB Fundraising Cabaret

The Beautiful City Project has revealed the cast of its first fundraising cabaret of the 2024 season. MICKEY'S JAZZ CLUB will feature songs from the majestic mouse's songbook, all with a signature jazz feel, for an unforgettable evening. Proceeds will go to a yet-to-be-announced Chicago charity.

To be held at the gorgeous Venus Cabaret Theatre in Chicago, the evening will be hosted by Chicago favorite Lydia Burke (Drury Lane's Elf, Paramount's Little Shop of Horrors), and feature Lorenzo Rush, Jr (Jeff Award-Winner for 5 Guys Named Moe and Sophisticated Ladies), Erica Stephan (Jeff Award-Winner for Porchlight's Cabaret), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Marriott's Beautiful), Amanda Walker (Marriott's Hello, Dolly!), Eric Lewis (Jeff Award-Winner for Porchlight's Dreamgirls), Tommy Thurston (Music Theater Works' White Christmas), Luke Nowakowski (Porchlight's Anything Goes), Ariana Burks (Marriott's Beautiful), Emily Holland (Kokandy's American Psycho), Teagan Early (Chicago Shakes' Shakes in the Park), Nolan Robinson (Drury Lane's Cinderella), Bella Blackshaw (BrightSide's City of Angels), Wesly Anthony Clerge (Court Theatre's Gospel at Colonus), Aja Wiltshire (Drury Lane's Ring of Fire), Emily Goldberg (Marriott's YAGM Charlie Brown), Quinn Simmons (Theo Ubique's Godspell), Kendra Lincoln (Columbia's Sunday in the Park With George), and Jonathan Schwart (Goodman Theatre's The Music Man)

The evening is curated, as always, by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, the John Doyle production of Sweeney Todd's National Tour, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

Elizabeth Akers & Rose McReynolds serve as Lead Producer.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Previous productions include:

BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY in Concert

OSCAR NIGHT

90s SUMMER BLOCK PARTY

BUT IT'S A SCHOOL NIGHT (College Edition)

THE GOSPEL TRUTH (Black History Month Edition)

A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT (Holiday Party)

BALL NIGHT (featuring Cubs Anthem Singer John Vincent)

SUMMER ART PROJECT (hosted by Paul-Jordan Jansen)

DISNEY DEEP DIVE (College Edition)

BROADWAY BLUEGRASS

SONDHEIM LOVE-FEST

THE TOP 100 PROJECT

PROJECT MISTLETOE

BROADWAY DATE NIGHT

and the full-length feature film INTERSECT.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 8th, with $25 General Admission tickets, and $75 VIP tickets, which include premium seating and goodies galore. They can be found at Click Here

The show begins at 7:30pm on Monday, January 29th at:

The Venus Cabaret Theatre

3741 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60613




Recommended For You