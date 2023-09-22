The Artistic Home Will Stage Jen Silverman's WITCH in October

Performances run October 28 – December 3, 2023.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

 The Artistic Home will stage Jen Silverman’s WITCH – in which a charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes.

Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. As the devil returns to convince her – and then returns again – unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by. The production will be performed at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. The press opening is Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 pm, following previews on Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 pm, Sunday, October 29 at 3 pm, and Wednesday, November 1 at 8:00 pm. The production will then play Thursdays (except Thanksgiving Day) through Sundays through December 3, 2023.
 
WITCH has been produced and enthusiastically received at such leading regional American theaters as The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, the Huntington Theater in Boston, and Chicago’s Writers Theatre. The LOS ANGELES DAILY NEWS said, “WITCH is utterly spellbinding... superb... intelligent.” Writing for the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES, Kris Vire said “Jen Silverman’s exceedingly smart new comedy… casts an intoxicating spell.”  
 
The Artistic Homes’ WITCH will be directed by ensemble member Devon Carson, recently seen on stage as Elizabeth Proctor in Invictus Theatre Company’s THE CRUCIBLE. Her directing credits with The Artistic Home include MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, and two entries in the CUT TO THE CHASE festival of one-act plays. Carson’s cast of six includes ensemble members Julian Hester, Kristin Collins, Ernest Henton, Ariana Lopez, and Todd Wojcik; and Declan Collins, a visiting artist and Artistic Home favorite. Hester, director of The Artistic Home’s recent productions of MALAPERT LOVE and THE PAVILION, and last seen on stage in the Windy City Playhouse hit THE RECOMMENDATION, will play Scratch, the Devil. Kristin Collins, most recently seen with The Artistic Home in DYING FOR IT. has been cast as Elizabeth. Appearing as the town’s leader, Sir Arthur, will be Todd Wojcik – a Jeff Award winner for his role in THE PAVILION. Sir Arthur’s son Cuddy, who is more interested in dancing than following in his father’s footsteps, will be played by Declan Collins, last seen with The Artistic Home in MALAPERT LOVE. Frank, a low-born man whose ambition leads Sir Arthur to favor him over his own son, will be played by Ernest Henton (of TAH’s MALAPERT LOVE). Frank’s secret wife Winnifred, a servant to Sir Arthur, is played by Ariana Lopez (of TAH’s EURYDICE). Understudies are Travis Neece, Annie Hogan, Jared Goudsmit, Dan Evashevski, and Bryant Hindsman. The production team includes Kevin Hagan (Scenic Design), Ellie Fay (Lighting Design), Rachel Lambert (Costume Design), Petter Wahlbäck (Sound Design), Randy Rozler (Properties Design), David Blixt (Fight/Intimacy Choreography), Brittany Anderson (Dance Choreography), Erin Smith (Stage Manager), and Karla Corona (Assistant Director).

Director Carson says of the play, "There’s a very powerful strain of cynicism that has slowly infected us since this play first premiered. 2023 feels like the putrid, liquescent corpse of 2018. And if we’ve learned anything in the last five years, it’s that soulless individuals do pretty well for themselves. I love that this play isn’t a cure for our collective infection, it’s a game of chicken. I’m desperately curious to see how folks are changed by the playwright's vivid presentation of the choices that lay in front of us."
 
Ticket prices for WITCH are $15 for previews, $35 for regular run, and $20 for students and seniors. Tickets  will be on sale soon through The Den Theatre Box Office www.thedentheatre.com.
 
The Artistic Home performs at The Den Theatre, and also maintains an acting studio and rehearsal space at 3054 N. Milwaukee Avenue in the Avondale/Logan neighborhood.
 




