The Arcada Theatre is Undergoing Significant Renovations to Include Hotel Suites, New Restaurants, and More

According to KC Chronicle, the Arcada Theatre is undergoing significant renovations while shut down due to the health crisis.

The theater, as well as Club Arcada, are receiving new eateries, hotel suites, and additional bathrooms.

"My job is to create an experience that will make people want to come to downtown St. Charles," said Ron Onesti, president and founder of Onesti Entertainment, which leases space for the Arcada Theatre and Club Arcada. "The main mission is two-fold - to create a better experience for our guests and also for the entertainers."

The nine hotel suites being added are all themed - Elvis, The Beatles, Zeppelin, Nashville, Motown, '60s, '70s and '80s and Sinatra. The House Pub's second-floor event space is being turned into a VIP experience with Meet and Greets and more. In addition, a space that formerly held Gordy's Grill and Mart and Starbucks will become the Rock 'N Za restaurant. The former George's Sports Center building will be turned into another restaurant, the Rock 'N Ravioli.

"There will be Italian awnings and Italian lights," Onesti said. "We will probably be able to fit 50 people out here. We're also looking to do an outdoor rooftop cafe as well."

Onesti says the project is projected to be done by September, but he is unsure when the venues will reopen.

"At this point, I want it to be safe for people," he said. "I'm in no rush. Some businesses have to be."

