The Apollo Chorus of Chicago Presents Händel's Messiah!

For two performances only, this Holiday Season the Apollo Chorus of Chicago will perform one of Chicago's greatest holiday traditions: Händel's Messiah at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Chicago.



Audiences flock to hear the thrilling renditions of Händel's work as some by the Apollo Chorus. This year we're proud to announce a quartet of internationally-acclaimed soloists, including soprano Amanda Majeski, mezzo-soprano Kayleigh Decker, tenor William Hite, and bass-baritone Darren Stokes.



Saturday December 14 at 7:00pm and Sunday December 15 at 3:00pm



For tickets and more information go to apollochorus.org.





