The Apollo Chorus of Chicago Presents Händel's Messiah!

Article Pixel Nov. 23, 2019  

For two performances only, this Holiday Season the Apollo Chorus of Chicago will perform one of Chicago's greatest holiday traditions: Händel's Messiah at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Chicago.

Audiences flock to hear the thrilling renditions of Händel's work as some by the Apollo Chorus. This year we're proud to announce a quartet of internationally-acclaimed soloists, including soprano Amanda Majeski, mezzo-soprano Kayleigh Decker, tenor William Hite, and bass-baritone Darren Stokes.

Saturday December 14 at 7:00pm and Sunday December 15 at 3:00pm

For tickets and more information go to apollochorus.org.



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Win a Chance to Meet David Byrne at AMERICAN UTOPIA
  • Photo Flash: David Harbour, Patrick Wilson, And More Prepare For THE 24 HOUR PLAYS
  • See the Best of Broadway This Holiday Season with BC/EFA's Care-Tix
  • Bid Now to Meet Jonathan Groff with 2 House Seats to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS