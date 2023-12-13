Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

The Adler Planetarium to Present An Action Lines Production: COSMIC RHYTHMS, In Association With The Joffrey Ballet

An Immersive Journey Through the Universe at Adler Planetarium

By: Dec. 13, 2023

In partnership with Action Lines Productions and The Joffrey Ballet, the Adler Planetarium announces a new, cutting-edge collaboration of the immersive production Cosmic Rhythms, running Wednesday evenings from February 14 through April 17, 2024. On view at Chicago's Adler Planetarium, located at 1300 S Lake Shore Dr., the fulldome film experience takes audiences on a mesmerizing journey through the universe by blending dance with animation, computer-generated imagery, and insightful commentary from Adler astronomers. Cosmic Rhythms marks the first-ever collaboration between the Adler Planetarium, Action Lines, and Joffrey Ballet. Tickets to the show at the Adler are $15 and may be purchased in addition to a Museum Entry ticket or as an add-on to any museum package starting today at Click Here

Projected inside the Adler's fulldome Grainger Sky Theater, Cosmic Rhythms is a 20-minute educational film where audience members will experience the wonders of the world through the spectacle of interpretative dance. Surrounded by breathtaking imagery and animation, bold choreography, and an astronomical storyline, the first-of-its-kind collaboration explores our intricate relationship with the cosmos, leaving audiences with a newfound sense of wonder and appreciation.

"The Adler is delighted to partner with Action Lines to bring Cosmic Rhythms to life," says Adler Planetarium President and CEO Michelle B. Larson, Ph.D. "Interpreted by the exceptional talent of Joffrey dancers, this production not only merges the realms of science and art but also presents a unique opportunity to engage audiences in a meaningful exploration of our place in the universe." 

"Similar to ballet, the solar system is a dance choreographed by gravity on a cosmic stage," adds Action Lines Co-Founder and Joffrey Ballet Company Artist Dylan Gutierrez. "Cosmic Rhythms goes beyond entertainment, inviting audiences to connect more deeply within an experience guided by the expertise of the Adler astronomers and portrayed through dance. We are honored to collaborate with the Adler on a project of massive scale, as it stands as a testament to the power of interdisciplinary exploration." 

With gratitude to Cosmic Rhythms Commissioning Sponsors The Joffrey Ballet, Anne L. Kaplan, Greg Cameron, and Greg Thompson.

About Action Lines 

Formed in Chicago by Joffrey Ballet Company Artists Xavier Núñez and Dylan Gutierrez and writer and film producer Eric Grant, Action Lines was established in 2020 at the height of the pandemic as a company created by and for independent performing artists. Action Lines brings new perspectives to dance films and provides opportunities to strengthen the bonds between the performing arts and digital media. Major collaborations include Interim Avoidance, a 150 ft LED permanent video installation at 150 Media Stream; Camellia, a 50 ft tall video installation at ABC7 obelisk; Everything Moves Toward the Sun, a short film in collaboration with the band Cat's Eyes; and an installation at the FDR Park in New York City.

 

About the Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium connects people to the universe and each other. Whether it is introducing a guest to the Ring Nebula, a neighborhood school to a community partner, a research team to a network of citizen scientists, or one staff member to another, the Adler's focus on meaningful connections dates back nearly a century. The museum typically hosts more than half a million visitors each year and reaches millions more through youth STEAM programs, neighborhood skywatching events, people-powered research, and other outreach efforts. Today, the Adler is bringing our unique approach—scientific exploration rooted in community and connection—to guests from around the world who can enjoy the digital Adler from their own homes, libraries, schools or offices. With the Adler's support, people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities gain the confidence to explore their universe together and return to their communities ready to think critically and creatively about any challenge that comes their way.

About The Joffrey Ballet 

 

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 60 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.  

 

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron

 

The Joffrey Ballet is grateful for the support of its 2023-2024 Season Sponsors: The Abbott Fund, Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, The Florian Fund, Anne L. Kaplan, and Live Music Sponsors Sandy and Roger Deromedi, Sage Foundation, and The Marina and Arnold Tatar Fund for Live Music. The Joffrey also acknowledges Season Partners Chicago Athletic Clubs, and Athletico Physical Therapy, official provider of physical therapy for The Joffrey Ballet. 

 

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit joffrey.org. Connect with the Joffrey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn


