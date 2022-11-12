The 80th Annual Dolphin Show Releases Tickets For MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The Northwestern Dolphin Show will be present Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, a musical about a young child gifted with telekinesis, a love of reading, and the strength to overcome obstacles thrown at her and her peers January 20th through 28th at Cahn Auditorium. Produced by Arella Flur, Daniel Maton, and Rachel Schmaier, directed by Lucy Harrington, choreographed by Kristen Waagner, and music directed by Kevin Park.

Tickets are available starting November 14th on the Northwestern Norris Box Office website, starting at $20 for the general public; $15 for children, senior citizens, and Northwestern employees; and $10 for undergraduates and graduate/pre-professional students. This year, we are also excited to note that accommodations are available for all performances of Matilda, including wheelchair seating, elevator access, hearing aids, sensory packs, an access guide, and a quiet room.

The Dolphin Show is a non-profit student theater organization at Northwestern University that annually produces the largest student-produced musical in the country. It celebrates the diverse talents of the Northwestern undergraduate community by providing opportunities to learn and excel in artistic and administrative fields. Each year, over 150 undergraduate administrators, designers, technicians, actors, and musicians work together to mount a massive Broadway-style musical in Cahn Auditorium, Northwestern University's grandest performance venue. The Dolphin Show presents a professional-caliber production while involving the community through outreach. Notable alumni include David Schwimmer, Kate Shindle, Warren Beatty, Richard Kind, Adam Kantor, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and musical director Keith Dworkin.

Our mission is three-fold: to provide a new generation of artists and administrators with an unmatched production experience, to develop a vibrant community among this group of collaborators from across Northwestern's campus, and to create a theatrical experience that celebrates musical theater and encourages reflection in its audiences. These experiences deepen the connections we make within this campus and strengthen our community through the teamwork of a diverse group of passionate individuals hoping to grow in the understanding of all aspects of theater production and prepare for the future in whatever field one may desire to go into.