Terry Guest Named Director For BROTHER SISTER CYBORG SPACE At Raven Theatre

Guest, an acclaimed playwright, actor, and director, brings his extensive experience and artistic vision to the helm of this groundbreaking production.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Photo 1 Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Photo 3 VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 4 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

Terry Guest Named Director For BROTHER SISTER CYBORG SPACE At Raven Theatre

Chicago's Raven Theatre Company today announced Terry Guest as the director for the World Premiere production of brother sister cyborg space, written by Paul Michael Thomson, which runs February 8 - March 17, 2024, at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St.

In the face of a looming climate crisis, brother sister cyborg space delves into the intricate dynamics between Giselle, an environmental justice organizer, her billionaire brother Elon, and his opinionated virtual assistant Ava, as they navigate political divisions, the essence of humanity, and the urgency of their actions as time dwindles.

Guest, an acclaimed playwright, actor, and director, brings his extensive experience and artistic vision to the helm of this groundbreaking production. As a three-time Jeff Award winner, Terry's contributions to the theater world have been recognized and celebrated. His passion for storytelling and ability to create deeply engaging theatrical experiences have garnered him critical acclaim.

“Collaborating with Raven Theatre and Paul Michael Thomson on the world premiere of this funny, frightening, and ferocious play is an honor,” said director Terry Guest. “Paul's writing is both highly theatrical and incredibly grounded, and I cannot wait for Chicago to take a peek inside his mind.” 

Guest's impressive body of work includes notable productions such as Marie Antionette and the Magical Negros, which earned him three Jeff Awards, including Best Director, Best New Work, and Best Ensemble. He also received Jeff Awards for Best Production and Best Performance in a short run for The Magnolia Ballet. Other works include A Ghost in Satin (Williamstown Theater Festival), At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, The Madness of Mary Todd (Goodman Playwrights Unit commission), and Andy Warhol Presents the Cocaine Play. Guest's artistic contributions extend beyond directing, as he has also showcased his acting prowess in renowned theaters such as Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf, Alliance Theatre, About Face Theatre, and Actors Express.

“With Terry Guest at the helm of brother sister cyborg space, audiences are in for something special in this world premiere work, and we eagerly anticipate the magic he will bring to this one-of-a-kind production,” said Raven Theatre's Artistic Director, Sarah Slight. “The play asks audiences to examine two of the biggest challenges facing our society today–the impending climate crisis and artificial intelligence–and promises to take them on a thrilling journey into the unknown."

Season tickets are on sale now, with individual tickets going on sale August 1, 2023. For more information about brother sister cyborg space and Raven Theatre's 41st season productions, please visit www.raventheatre.com.

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts. Raven Theatre Company is funded in part by Polk Bros Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, S&C Electric Company Fund, Paul M. Angell Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency. For more information: www.raventheatre.com.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Arpino Chicago Centennial Celebration To Presents Seven Ballet Companies From Across U.S. Photo
Arpino Chicago Centennial Celebration To Presents Seven Ballet Companies From Across U.S. This September

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Gerald Arpino, one of the 20th century's most influential artists, The Gerald Arpino Foundation presents the Arpino Chicago Centennial Celebration as the culminating event of a multiyear salute to this extraordinary choreographer and co-founder/director of The Joffrey Ballet. Performances take place September 23 and 24, 2023 at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago.

2
About Face Theatre Unveils Exciting Lineup for 2023-2024 Season Photo
About Face Theatre Unveils Exciting Lineup for 2023-2024 Season

Get ready for an unforgettable entertainment experience as About Face Theatre announces its thrilling lineup for the 2023-2024 season. Explore groundbreaking performances, thought-provoking stories, and exceptional talent that will leave you captivated. Don't miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of magic and diversity.

3
Subtext Theater Company to Present World Premiere of Comedic Farce MIC FATHER, LIKE SON by Photo
Subtext Theater Company to Present World Premiere of Comedic Farce MIC FATHER, LIKE SON by Jonathan "Rocky" Hagloch

Get ready for a night of laughter as Subtext Theater Company presents the world premiere of 'Mic Father, Like Son' by Jonathan 'Rocky' Hagloch. Don't miss this uproarious production, running from September 8th to October 1st, 2023.

4
Cast and Production Team Revealed For PrideArts Chicago Premiere of GAY CARD Photo
Cast and Production Team Revealed For PrideArts' Chicago Premiere of GAY CARD

 PrideArts has announced its full cast for its Chicago premiere of the musical GAY CARD. PrideArts’ artistic director Jay Españo will direct the musical, with Robert Ollis providing musical direction and conducting a five-piece band.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video
Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas with C.S. Lewis
Broadway Playhouse (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Millennium Park Residency
Jay Pritzker Pavilion (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hitch*Cocktails
The Annoyance Theater (3/08-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Comedy at Laugh Factory
Laugh Factory Chicago (9/09-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Snow White: An Original Musical
Mellody Farm Nature Preserve at Lake Forest Open Lands (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAIR
Skokie Theatre (6/23-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You