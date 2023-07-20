Terry Guest Named Director For BROTHER SISTER CYBORG SPACE At Raven Theatre

Chicago's Raven Theatre Company today announced Terry Guest as the director for the World Premiere production of brother sister cyborg space, written by Paul Michael Thomson, which runs February 8 - March 17, 2024, at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St.

In the face of a looming climate crisis, brother sister cyborg space delves into the intricate dynamics between Giselle, an environmental justice organizer, her billionaire brother Elon, and his opinionated virtual assistant Ava, as they navigate political divisions, the essence of humanity, and the urgency of their actions as time dwindles.



Guest, an acclaimed playwright, actor, and director, brings his extensive experience and artistic vision to the helm of this groundbreaking production. As a three-time Jeff Award winner, Terry's contributions to the theater world have been recognized and celebrated. His passion for storytelling and ability to create deeply engaging theatrical experiences have garnered him critical acclaim.

“Collaborating with Raven Theatre and Paul Michael Thomson on the world premiere of this funny, frightening, and ferocious play is an honor,” said director Terry Guest. “Paul's writing is both highly theatrical and incredibly grounded, and I cannot wait for Chicago to take a peek inside his mind.”

Guest's impressive body of work includes notable productions such as Marie Antionette and the Magical Negros, which earned him three Jeff Awards, including Best Director, Best New Work, and Best Ensemble. He also received Jeff Awards for Best Production and Best Performance in a short run for The Magnolia Ballet. Other works include A Ghost in Satin (Williamstown Theater Festival), At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, The Madness of Mary Todd (Goodman Playwrights Unit commission), and Andy Warhol Presents the Cocaine Play. Guest's artistic contributions extend beyond directing, as he has also showcased his acting prowess in renowned theaters such as Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf, Alliance Theatre, About Face Theatre, and Actors Express.

“With Terry Guest at the helm of brother sister cyborg space, audiences are in for something special in this world premiere work, and we eagerly anticipate the magic he will bring to this one-of-a-kind production,” said Raven Theatre's Artistic Director, Sarah Slight. “The play asks audiences to examine two of the biggest challenges facing our society today–the impending climate crisis and artificial intelligence–and promises to take them on a thrilling journey into the unknown."

Season tickets are on sale now, with individual tickets going on sale August 1, 2023. For more information about brother sister cyborg space and Raven Theatre's 41st season productions, please visit www.raventheatre.com.

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts. Raven Theatre Company is funded in part by Polk Bros Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, S&C Electric Company Fund, Paul M. Angell Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency. For more information: www.raventheatre.com.