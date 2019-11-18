Terry Fator and His Puppet Pals Will Play Two Shows At Aurora's Paramount Theatre

America's Got Talent season two winner Terry Fator does it all - celebrity impressions, singing, comedy and ventriloquism.

And he does it with the help of his hilarious puppet pals Winston the Impersonating Turtle, Maynard Thompkins the Elvis Impersonator and so many others.

Simon Cowell hailed Fator as one of the best entertainers in the world, and he's become a staple on the Vegas strip.

So don't miss out when Terry Fator travels to the Chicago area to perform two shows, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., in Aurora. Show times are 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $79-$99. VIP packages are available from $174-$249.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You