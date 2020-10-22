Telly Leung Joins Token Theatre's Premiere Event

Join the event on November 12, and November 14, 2020, at 7:30 PM (CST).

Celebrating Asian-American theater artists, and forging ahead in the face of COVID-19 to promote inclusive Chicago theatre, Token Theatre is offering a glimpse into an original play, featuring Telly Leung of Broadway's RENT and GODSPELL, and TV's GLEE. Premiering live scenes from Zac Efron -- a new work written by Token Artistic Director David Rhee, co-written by Wai Yim, and directed by Helen Young -- Telly and local Token artists will host a live discussion with viewers about the play, Token's future plans, and the trials of producing art during the pandemic. While there is no charge for admission to Token's live inaugural event on YouTube, viewers are encouraged to "pay what you can" to support the company's work.

"We're thrilled to bring Telly Leung's talents to Chicago's avid theater-goers, whom we know miss live performances as much as we do," said Token Artistic Director David Rhee. "For our inaugural event in this unprecedented year, we're focusing on creative ways to bring plays to audiences at home, and support Asian American artists at the same time."

"As we strive to humanize the Asian American experience, we believe it's even more urgent today that we tell our stories, and foster an inclusive theatre environment where we are seen as 'us' rather than 'them'," he added. "We invite you to take a break from the news and join us as we begin our journey this November."

Token Theatre presents an evening of performance and conversation:

Zac Efron, written by Token Artistic Director David Rhee, co-written by Wai Yim

Directed by Helen Young

Featuring Telly Leung* and Wai Yim*

Stage Manager - Miranda Anderson*

Followed by live Q&A

November 12, and November 14, 2020, at 7:30 PM (CST)

Streamed live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_BDShtxTn-OnGyLE3tP2gA

Artist bios and information

* denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

