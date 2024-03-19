TOM DREESEN: FROM HARVEY TO HOLLYWOOD Comes to the Den Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Den Theatre has announced “Tom Dreesen: From Harvey to Hollywood” for an evening of stand-up and storytelling on Saturday May 11, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25 - $70) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The evening of stand-up and storytelling that will move the audience to laugh and cry before the evening is over.

In this unforgettable performance, Dreesen will take you from his childhood of shining shoes in bars in his hometown of Harvey, Illinois, hearing Sinatra on the jukebox to one day touring the nation as his opening act, flying in his private jet all over the country and staying up with Frank till dawn, night after night. He takes you to Frank’s last performance and the last song he ever sang, and then to his last days on earth. Dreesen was a pallbearer, as well as speaker, at his friend’s funeral.

Dreesen’s keen insight to arguably the greatest career show business has ever known, and the lessons he learned from the legendary star, promises to move the audience night after night.

Tom Dreesen has made over 500 appearances on national television. He’s a favorite guest of David Letterman and has hosted the show during David’s absence. A regular in all the main showrooms in Las Vegas, and for 13 years he toured the nation as the opening act for Frank Sinatra.

Tickets: $30 regular seating ($25 obstructed view); $70 front row VIP table seating; $55 VIP table seating; $38 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.