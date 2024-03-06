TIME FOR THREE Comes to the Music Institute of Chicago Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Music Institute of Chicago will welcome back the boundary-defying, Emmy- and Grammy-winning musical trio Time for Three, with its uncommon blend of instruments and vocals, Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performance also will be available via livestream.

Time for Three defies conventions with their genre-bending excellence. Spanning classical music, Americana, and singer-songwriter styles, their captivating sound merges eras, styles, and traditions. Consisting of Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas "Nick" Kendall (violin, vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), TF3's remarkable blend of instruments and voices resonates with listeners globally. Collaborating with contemporary classical composers like Chris Brubeck and Pulitzer Prize winners William Bolcom and Jennifer Higdon, TF3's recent commission, Contact, premiered with the San Francisco Symphony and The Philadelphia Orchestra. Their album Letters for the Future, conducted by Xian Zhang, reached the Billboard Top 10 and won a Grammy. With charismatic performances on renowned stages, TF3's versatility shines through collaborations with artists like Ben Folds and Arlo Guthrie. Their achievements, including an Emmy and collaborations with acclaimed artists, showcase TF3's unwavering dedication to pushing creative boundaries and captivating audiences worldwide.



Lori Julian on behalf of the Julian Family Foundation is sponsoring Time for Three’s performance at Nichols Concert Hall.