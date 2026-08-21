THE WINTER'S TALE and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Open in Repertory at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

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Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) has announced the cast and creative team for the company's fall Shakespeare Repertory productions, an unforgettable theatrical event at the heart of our 40th Anniversary Season. Under the creative leadership of CST Artistic Director Edward Hall and taking inspiration from Shakespeare's own company and CST's roots as the Shakespeare Repertory, one company of 14 outstanding Chicago actors will perform both The Winter's Tale (October 13-December 12) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (November 11-January 3), two of Shakespeare's most beguiling fairy tales exploring the formidable power of love, laughter, and forgiveness.

The all-Chicago cast includes Ronald L. Conner, Sean Fortunato, Kevin Gudahl, Dan Haller, Erik Hellman, Chiké Johnson, Kieran McCabe, Felicia Oduh, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Issy van Randwyck, Patty Roache, Grace Steckler, Demetrios Troy, and Jessica Dean Turner. This double header of productions in the Courtyard Theater, the first in CST's history, makes for a thrilling theatrical experience, and audiences will have the one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience both repertory productions in one day on November 21 & 24 and December 5 & 12.

“Bringing these two plays together with one group of actors is a genuinely exciting prospect,” said Hall. “Audiences will have the rare opportunity of seeing performers switch into completely different roles from one play to another celebrating Chicago's huge well of creative talent. This Chicago Shakespeare Company will have it all: laughter, drama, magic, forgiveness, and love. An unforgettable journey through magic forests and wild seacoasts, with fairies, oracles, bears, kings, and queens. Everything that a good adventure can bring you and all from the safety of your seat!”

The cast features a roster of powerhouse Chicago performers, including actors familiar to the Chicago Shakespeare stage and exciting debut performances.

Ronald L. Conner (Antigonus/Snout) was most recently seen onstage at CST as Bardolph in Henry V, Lord Capulet in Short Shakespeare! Romeo and Juliet, and Sir Toby Belch in Twelfth Night.

Sean Fortunato (Lord/Autolycus/Theseus/Oberon) has performed in over two dozen Chicago Shakespeare productions, most recently as Dogberry in Much Ado About Nothing. Other recent credits include Leopoldstadt at Writers Theatre and Catch Me If You Can at Marriott Theatre.

Kevin Gudahl (Lord/Old Shepherd/Egeus) holds the record for appearing in 65 CST productions, including 53 as an actor and 12 as verse coach or director, and was most recently seen as Leonato in Much Ado About Nothing. In June, Gudahl received the Spirit of Shakespeare Artistic Award.

Dan Haller (Lord/Young Shepherd/Lysander) makes his CST debut after recently graduating from the Theatre School at DePaul. Recent credits include Courtney vs. Cancer at Raven Theatre and Coriolanus at the Athenaeum Center.

Erik Hellman (Camillo/Quince) returns to CST with many credits, most recently Don John in Much Ado About Nothing and Lord Hastings in Richard III. Other recent credits include Leopoldstadt at Writers Theatre and Holiday at Goodman Theatre.

Chiké Johnson (Polixenes/Bottom) returns to CST after playing Master Page in The Merry Wives of Windsor and his Jeff Award-nominated performance as Benny in Hymn. Other recent credits include Ashland Avenue at Goodman Theatre.

Kieran McCabe (Lord/Flute) played Mick Avory in CST's US premiere of Sunny Afternoon, with other recent credits including As You Like It at CST and Writers Theatre and the title role in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

Felicia Oduh (Mamillius/Perdita/Hermia) has been seen onstage at CST as Ursula in Much Ado About Nothing, Juliet in Short Shakespeare! Romeo and Juliet, and Julietta in Measure for Measure. Other recent credits include Covenant at Goodman Theatre.

Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta (Florizel/Demetrius) previously appeared in Shakespeare in the Parks: The Hero Within with CST. He is a recent graduate of Northwestern University, where he appeared as Don Quixote/Cervantes in Man of La Mancha.

Issy van Randwyck (Paulina/Starveling) returns to CST after appearing as Mistress Ford in The Merry Wives of Windsor and Bottom in Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night's Dream and the subsequent Shakes in the City tour.

Patty Roache (Lady/Mopsa/Puck), making their CST debut, is a company member with Queer Dance Freakout and artistic affiliate at Babes with Blades, with whom they appeared as Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Queen Margaret in Richard III.

Grace Steckler (Dorcas/Helena) has been seen onstage as Helena in Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night's Dream and the subsequent Shakes in the City tour. Other recent credits include Octet at Raven Theatre and Goodman Theatre.

Demetrios Troy (Leontes/Snug the Joiner) most recently appeared as Pistol in Henry V, with many other CST credits including Richard III, King Charles III, and Julius Caesar. He is known for playing Lazarus in the series The Chosen.

Jessica Dean Turner (Hermione/Titania/Hippolyta) recently appeared at CST as Gertrude in Short Shakespeare! Hamlet and Queen Elizabeth in Richard III. She has many additional Chicago theater credits, including work at Goodman Theatre and Steppenwolf Theatre.

An acclaimed international director, CST Artistic Director Edward Hall joined the company in 2023, and has since directed Short Shakespeare! Hamlet, Sunny Afternoon, Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night's Dream, Henry V, and Richard III. Prior to his tenure as Artistic Director, he directed Rose Rage at CST and in New York in 2003. He was the founding artistic director of the multi award-winning Propeller Shakespeare, touring globally for over 20 years. He led the UK's Hampstead Theatre for nearly a decade, transforming it into one of the nation's most successful theaters for new work development with more than 100 world premieres. He has served as an Associate Director at The National Theatre and Old Vic, and his extensive film and television credits include The Heist Before Christmas, Blithe Spirit starring Dame Judi Dench, multiple HBO and BBC series, and the Downton Abbey season four finale. He is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago.

The creative team also includes Scenic and Costume Designer Michael Pavelka, Lighting Designer Marcus Doshi, Sound Designer Emily Hayman, Composer Kieran McCabe, Casting Director Bob Mason, Associate Director Nicole Ricciardi, Production Stage Manager Jinni Pike, Assistant Stage Manager Danny Fender, and Second Assistant Stage Manager Anna Vu.

Opening for The Winter's Tale is set for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, and opening for A Midsummer Night's Dream is set for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15.

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