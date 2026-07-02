JEKYLL & HYDE to Make Broadway In Chicago Debut at Broadway Playhouse

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Tickets for Kokandy Productions' revival of Jekyll & Hyde will go on sale to the public Monday, July 6. Tickets, priced from $45 to $100 with a select number of premium seats available for all performances, may be purchased online or in person at any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Additional fees apply for online purchases. This limited engagement will play the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut St.) September 8—October 25. See below for information on discounted group sales for 10 or more, the performance schedule, and additional ticket information.

Returning to lead the highly anticipated Broadway In Chicago debut cast are Jeff Award winners David Moreland (Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde) and Ava Lane Stovall (Lucy Harris), and Emily McCormick (Emma Carew). Additional principals and full ensemble casting include Nathan Calaranan, Ismael Garcia, Joe Giovannetti, Jeffrey Gougis Jr, Shea Hopkins, John Parker Jackson, Quinn Kelch, Emily Ling Mei, Michael Metcalf, Dani Pike, Caitlin Preuss, Quinn Rigg, Gabby Sauceda-Koziol, Anna Seibert, Quinn Simmons, Jaxson Smith, Maiko Terazawa, and Kevin Webb.

The distinguished creative team for JEKYLL & HYDE, conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn & Steve Cuden and based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson, features a book & lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn, orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg, arrangements by Jason Howland, direction by Derek Van Barham, music direction by Nick Sula, and choreography by Brenda Didier.

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.

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