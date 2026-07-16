THE TROUBLE WITH MY HAIR to Play Five Chicago Locations This August

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Nothing Without a Company has announced five performances of The Trouble With My Hair: Coloring, Cutting, and Coming into Who I Am. This is a solo performance, written and performed by award-winning storyteller Ada Cheng, which intimately explores gender, sexual identity, and boundary-making through her evolving relationship with her hairstylist and her hair.

The production will have five performances across Chicago. Friday August 21st, 7:30 PM at Scissor & Fork, 3968 North Elston Ave. Saturday August 22nd, 7:30 PM at Visceral Adventure Lounge, 3638 W Grand Ave. Sunday August 23rd, 7:30 PM at REM Salon, 3035 W Fullerton Ave. Saturday August 29th, 7:30 PM at Haibayo, 1132 W Argyle St. Sunday August 30th, 1:00 PM at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N Halsted St. Each performance will be followed by a Q&A discussion. August 30th performance will end with a reaction piece by Stir Friday Night, along with a reception catered by Krung Thep Thai Cuisine, 3205 N Halsted St, Tickets range from $15.00 - $50.00 and are available at NothingWithoutaCompany.org.

NWaC is accepting submissions for Chicago-based Guest Artists through July 19, 2026.

History of The Trouble With My Hair: Coloring, Cutting, and Coming into Who I Am

The performance is developed with and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, an award-winning director and solo show development expert known for shaping compelling, authentic solo works. “Ada is a brilliant and gifted storyteller. Gentle, perfectly paced and warmly welcoming in her sweetly sarcastic way. The writing is magical. Evocative, sensual and human.” -Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros of NoHo Arts District. Ada has performed The Trouble With My Hair nation-wide, including the Asheville Fringe Art Festival, was an official selection of the Soaring Solo Studios Stars Series 2025, and she continues to have more shows throughout the year in and out of the country.

The Trouble With My Hair: Coloring, Cutting, and Coming into Who I Am, is an intimate exploration of gender, sexual identity, and boundary-making through Ada's evolving relationship with her hairstylist and her hair. Blending narrative art and theatrical storytelling, Ada Cheng playfully brings her audience on a journey of self-discovery and self-love through her struggles with hair. From early memories of negotiating belonging to courageous acts of boundary-making in adulthood, Cheng uses her changing hairstyles and haircolors as milestones marking her path toward self-definition. Each cut, color, and conversation becomes a metaphor for reclaiming voice and visibility in a world eager to define her first.

“Hair is never just hair, It holds our histories, our rebellions, our identities, our desires to belong, and our declarations of independence. This show is about coming home to oneself and learning to love the person underneath it all.” - Ada Cheng

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