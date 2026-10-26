THE SEVEN YEAR ITCH to Make Chicago Debut at Greenhouse Theatre Center

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HGBIC Productions is bringing The Seven Year Itch to the stage in Fall 2027, inviting Chicago audiences to experience the iconic Broadway comedy made famous around the world by Marilyn Monroe.

In a change to its previously announced plans, HGBIC Productions will retire its planned comedy Julia in favor of this celebrated theatrical classic featuring irresistible humor, midlife mischief, and timeless exploration of temptation and relationships,

The production will make its debut at The Greenhouse Theatre Center, bringing a touch of Broadway nostalgia and classic comedy to Chicago audiences.

Performance dates, casting, and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 01 Hrs 37 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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