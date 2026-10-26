Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE SEVEN YEAR ITCH to Make Chicago Debut at Greenhouse Theatre Center
The classic Broadway comedy will replace HGBIC Productions' planned production of Julia.
HGBIC Productions is bringing The Seven Year Itch to the stage in Fall 2027, inviting Chicago audiences to experience the iconic Broadway comedy made famous around the world by Marilyn Monroe.
In a change to its previously announced plans, HGBIC Productions will retire its planned comedy Julia in favor of this celebrated theatrical classic featuring irresistible humor, midlife mischief, and timeless exploration of temptation and relationships,
The production will make its debut at The Greenhouse Theatre Center, bringing a touch of Broadway nostalgia and classic comedy to Chicago audiences.
Performance dates, casting, and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
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