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Photos: First Look at A DARK WOOD at Tin Drum Theatre Company

The 100-minute production features Carlos Andrés Mai, Renzo Vicente, Shannon Leigh Webber, and Delaney Vallese.

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Tin Drum Theatre Company is presenting the Chicago premiere for A Dark Wood, now playing through November 1, written by Eric Coble and directed by Steve Needham, at Studio 44 in the Greenhouse Theater Center. See photos!

There will be a post-show talk-back with playwright Eric Coble following the Friday, Oct. 23 performance. "The Fix" was supposed to correct everything that had gone wrong with the country. Now, three members of a shattered family, Earthworm, Hummingbird and Armadillo, occupy different corners of a society in free-fall, each surviving in their own way. Earthworm squats in no-man's land beside his only friend, desperate to cross the river border and begin a new life. Hummingbird hides in a boarded-up apartment, secretly reading books with a fugitive teacher who will do anything to keep both her - and the resistance - alive. Armadillo stands alone in her police armor searching for justice, or perhaps forgiveness. Which of them will make it to Paradise and what will it cost? Does such a place even exist?

A Dark Wood ensemble cast includes Renzo Vicente (he/him, Earthworm), Delaney Vallese (she/her, Hummingbird), Marlee Feacher (she/her, Armadillo), Carlos Andrés Mai (he/they, Montrose), Shannon Leigh Webber (she/her, Miss Vivian),Raúl Alonso (he/him, Dipper), Eric Hinkle (he/him, U/S Earthworm), Bryce Ranee (she/her, U/S Hummingbird), Anika Flores (she/her, U/S Armadillo), Dimitri Marinakos (he/him, U/S Montrose), Chelsea Bria (she/her, U/S Miss Vivian), and Michael Stejskal (he/him, U/S Dipper).

Photo credit: Lance Sorenson

Photos: First Look at A DARK WOOD at Tin Drum Theatre Company — photo 1 of 10


Carlos Andrés Mai and Renzo Vicente

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Carlos Andrés Mai and Renzo Vicente

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Carlos Andrés Mai and Renzo Vicente

Photos: First Look at A DARK WOOD at Tin Drum Theatre Company — photo 4 of 10


Renzo Vicente and Carlos Andrés Mai

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Shannon Leigh Webber and Delaney Vallese

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Shannon Leigh Webber and Delaney Vallese

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Shannon Leigh Webber

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Raúl Alonso and Delaney Vallese

Photos: First Look at A DARK WOOD at Tin Drum Theatre Company — photo 9 of 10


Marlee Feacher

Photos: First Look at A DARK WOOD at Tin Drum Theatre Company — photo 10 of 10


Marlee Feacher

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