Photos: First Look at A DARK WOOD at Tin Drum Theatre Company
The 100-minute production features Carlos Andrés Mai, Renzo Vicente, Shannon Leigh Webber, and Delaney Vallese.
Tin Drum Theatre Company is presenting the Chicago premiere for A Dark Wood, now playing through November 1, written by Eric Coble and directed by Steve Needham, at Studio 44 in the Greenhouse Theater Center. See photos!
There will be a post-show talk-back with playwright Eric Coble following the Friday, Oct. 23 performance. "The Fix" was supposed to correct everything that had gone wrong with the country. Now, three members of a shattered family, Earthworm, Hummingbird and Armadillo, occupy different corners of a society in free-fall, each surviving in their own way. Earthworm squats in no-man's land beside his only friend, desperate to cross the river border and begin a new life. Hummingbird hides in a boarded-up apartment, secretly reading books with a fugitive teacher who will do anything to keep both her - and the resistance - alive. Armadillo stands alone in her police armor searching for justice, or perhaps forgiveness. Which of them will make it to Paradise and what will it cost? Does such a place even exist?
A Dark Wood ensemble cast includes Renzo Vicente (he/him, Earthworm), Delaney Vallese (she/her, Hummingbird), Marlee Feacher (she/her, Armadillo), Carlos Andrés Mai (he/they, Montrose), Shannon Leigh Webber (she/her, Miss Vivian),Raúl Alonso (he/him, Dipper), Eric Hinkle (he/him, U/S Earthworm), Bryce Ranee (she/her, U/S Hummingbird), Anika Flores (she/her, U/S Armadillo), Dimitri Marinakos (he/him, U/S Montrose), Chelsea Bria (she/her, U/S Miss Vivian), and Michael Stejskal (he/him, U/S Dipper).
Photo credit: Lance Sorenson
Carlos Andrés Mai and Renzo Vicente
Carlos Andrés Mai and Renzo Vicente
Carlos Andrés Mai and Renzo Vicente
Renzo Vicente and Carlos Andrés Mai
Raúl Alonso and Delaney Vallese
Marlee Feacher
Marlee Feacher
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