THE PROM Comes to Northwestern's Wirtz Center This Month

Northwestern's Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts presents the Tony Award-nominated musical comedy "The Prom" Nov. 10-19 in the Ethel M. Barber Theater.

"The Prom" is based on a true story. Emma's desire to bring her girlfriend to the prom takes an unexpected turn when the PTA abruptly cancels the event, sparking a viral sensation on social media. Unbeknownst to Emma, four eccentric Broadway stars embark on a journey to her small Indiana town to stage the prom of her dreams - all in a bid to revitalize their own public image. What initially appears as self-serving intentions unfolds into a heartwarming tale of personal growth and an abundance of showbiz glitz.

"The audience is going to experience an array of emotions, but what I want them to experience the most is hope," said Tor Campbell, director and choreographer of "The Prom" and a candidate in Northwestern's MFA directing program.

"The Prom" features catchy, upbeat music by composer Matthew Sklar and book and lyrics by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin. The musical debuted on Broadway in 2018 and received six Tony Award nominations, including "best musical." It was named "outstanding musical" at the Drama Desk Awards. In 2020, Ryan Murphy adapted "The Prom" into a musical comedy film for Netflix starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington.

"If you want to believe in hope and that this world can continue to get better, then our production of 'The Prom' is for you," Campbell said.

In the spirit of inclusivity, Northwestern's cast and production team are partnering with the community based nonprofit Search Inc., an organization that empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A special talkback is planned following the 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, performance. A "youth night" performance is scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. with a talkback with the cast.

"The Prom" will be performed Nov. 10-19 in the Ethel M. Barber Theater, 30 Arts Circle Drive, on the Evanston campus. Tickets are available online or in person at the Wirtz Center Box Office, located in the Barber Theater lobby, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., or by calling (847) 491-7282.