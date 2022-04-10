THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK to Play at The Chicago Circus And Performing Arts Festival

Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano presents her solo show, The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams for two performances at The Chicago Circus and Performing Arts Festival. The show will run at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, April 21 at 7:30 PM and April 22 at 5:30 PM. In 1997, 13-year-old Victoria Montalbano was introduced to her perfect man, Han Solo, and she's been looking for him ever since. Watch her grow from awkward theatre kid to professional out of work actress while swiping her way through a galaxy far, far away!

RECOMMENDED: "I love her face and her delivery! She is highly energetic, for shure" - Al Bresloff, Around the Town Chicago

"...a must see! Hilariously touching! May the force be with any woman looking for a meaningful relationship!" - Audience comment, Elgin Fringe Festival

The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams is written and performed by Victoria Montalbano and directed by Vincent J. Greco. Tickets for General admission are $21, students/seniors are $16, and VIP Front Row seats are $26. The show runs for 85 minutes, including intermission. CLICK HERE FOR TICKET or visit the show's website at http://www.victorianotvicky.com/the-princess-strikes-back.html.

VICTORIA MONTALBANO is a Chicago-based actress, writer, storyteller, and producer. Her stories have been featured at STORY CLUB CHICAGO, UNIVERSAL SOUND, TENX9 CHICAGO, WE HAVE QUESTIONS, POUR ONE OUT, and more. She has performed in Storefront Theatres all over Chicago, including Redtwist Theatre, Pegasus Theatre and Pride Arts, and was part of the iO Chicago improv team, Plus-Prov. Theatre: Twelfth Night (Olivia), The Comedy of Errors (Dromio of Syracuse), Arms and the Man (Louka), and Tony n' Tina's Wedding (Donna/Terry). TV/New Media: Apartment 101 (Webseries; Recurring Guest Star), Chi-Nannigans (Webseries; Co-Star), The Studio (Webseries; Co-Star). VICTORIA has a degree in Drama from Syracuse University. More info at: www.VictoriaNotVicky.com

Produced by Yes Ma'am Circus, the Chicago Circus and Performing Arts Festival is a celebration of Chicago's rich and varied performance community.