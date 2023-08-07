THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Comes to the Skokie Theatre

“The Princess Strikes Back” opens Friday, August 11 at 7:30 PM at Skokie Theatre on Chicago's North Shore (7924 Lincoln Avenue, in Skokie, IL) with a second performance Friday, August 18. For tickets visit Click Here or call the box office at (847) 677-7761.

“The Princess Strikes Back” is an award-winning one-woman theatrical show starring Victoria Montalbano with a lighthearted look at romance, personal growth, and empowerment.

What happens when you realize that all of your relationships have lived or died based on your partner's ability to live up to your first teenage crush on a fictional movie character?

Now on tour, “The Princess Strikes Back” answers that question with insight, humor, and wisdom. Fun and upbeat, the play is peppered with entertaining cultural references from such topics as George Lucas' “Star Wars”, Michael Flatley's “Riverdance”, Jim Henson's “Sesame Street”, Jonathan Larson's “Rent”, and Tom Selleck's mustache.

A perfect “Date Night” show for couples or “Girls' Night Out” event for friends, “The Princess Strikes Back” is the kind of fun night out that everyone who has ever struggled with relationships and lived to laugh about it can relate to.

The Skokie Theatre will be bringing the award-winning touring production of “The Princess Strike Back” to the beautiful, state-of-the-art venue at 7:30 PM on Friday, August 11 and again a week later on Friday, August 18.

Ticket information for “The Princess Strikes Back” starring Victoria Montalbano is available on the Skokie Theatre website at Click Here or by calling the box office at (847) 677-7761.