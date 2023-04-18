THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer Will Perform at the 2023 Producers Gala

Music Theater Works has announced its annual gala, the Producers Gala: Saturday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m., will feature Broadway's longest-running "Christine Daaé," Sandra Joseph with Broadway's "The Phantom," Ron Bohmer from Phantom of the Opera in performance. The Gala will be held at 6:30 p.m. in The Signature Room at the 95th, 875 N. Michigan Ave. Downtown cocktail attire is encouraged. Tickets are $250 and $350 and on sale now at MusicTheaterWorks.com.

The Producers Gala begins with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres and includes performances from Broadway's Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer, the presentation to the second annual Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence to Howard Hallengren, a live auction and dessert with incredible views of the city. Among Joseph's and Bohmer's numerous credits on and off-Broadway, Joseph holds the record for the longest-running leading lady in the longest-running Broadway show of all time as Phantom of the Opera's "Christine Daaé" and Bohmer has performed in such memorable roles as "The Phantom" also from Phantom of the Opera and "Coach Bolton" in "Disney's High School Musical."

"Music Theater Works is celebrating 43 years of presenting the best of classic and new musicals," said Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan. "This year, we look forward to honoring Howard Hallengren for his years of dedication and support of Music Theater Works and also gathering with our supporters for the rare opportunity of experiencing husband and wife team and Broadway stars, Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer, performing songs from Phantom of the Opera and other Broadway favorites. It will be a night music theater-lovers will not forget."

The second annual Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence will be awarded to Howard Hallengren for his years of dedicated and generous support of Music Theater Works. The Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence, named in honor of the longtime supporter of Music Theater Works who passed away in 2022. The award is given each year to an individual who has made an impact on the art of music theater in Chicago, through artistic expression, public advocacy or significant financial support; recognizes the importance of engaging the entire community in the public, private, arts and business sector; is instrumental in the creation of great art and has demonstrated through their actions, works, and words their personal and profound commitment to our beloved art of musical theater in Chicago.