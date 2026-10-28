THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Joffrey Ballet This Winter

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The Joffrey Ballet has announced the return of two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker this holiday season. For the first time since its 2016 world premiere, The Nutcracker features all-new, immersive projections by projection designer Daniel Brodie that dazzle audiences amidst the spectacle of Chicago World's Fair.

New features also include a three-dimensional Golden Statue (upgraded from two dimensions in previous years). A beloved family tradition where history and dreams intertwine, The Nutcracker is a fantastical adventure that captures the wonder of the season. The Nutcracker will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in 27 performances, from December 4–27, 2026.

The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE says, “We are proud to present an experience that is more immersive, vibrant, and captivating than ever before. The investment in new projections brings the magic and grandeur of Chicago's 1893 World's Fair to life with remarkable depth and detail, enhancing Christopher Wheeldon's visionary production in exciting new ways. Combined with the extraordinary artistry of our dancers, who are performing more boldly than ever, audiences will experience The Nutcracker with a renewed sense of wonder and theatrical magic."

“Chicago's holiday traditions carry a deep sense of place, and we are proud that families have made the Joffrey part of their celebrations,” says Greg Cameron, President and CEO. “This year, spectacular new projections give audiences even more to anticipate, while our partnerships with the Driehaus Museum and Oberweis carry The Nutcracker into more corners of the season, from the treasures of the World's Fair to a scoop of the Nutcracker Peppermint Swirl. We look forward to celebrating the rich history of the city we call home and the traditions that bring Chicagoans together.”

On a magical Christmas Eve, after awakening to an epic battle between Toy Soldiers and the Rat King, a flurry of snowflakes sweeps Marie away on a whirlwind journey to the dreamlike fairgrounds of the World's Columbian Exposition. Set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, Marie and her Nutcracker Prince experience sprawling attractions representing countries from around the globe: the dazzling Golden Statue, the mystique of an Arabian enchantress, vibrant Venetian masked dancers, Chinese dragons, and Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show.

A ballet in two acts set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, The Nutcracker features an award-winning creative team, including Tony Award-nominated set and Costume Designer Julian Crouch, Caldecott Medal Award-winning author Brian Selznick, Obie and Drama Desk award-winning puppeteer Basil Twist, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, and new projections by Daniel Brodie. The production was adapted in 2021 by Wheeldon to fit the larger Lyric Opera House stage.

The Nutcracker features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Experience The Nutcracker Across Chicago

Driehaus Museum

On view from December 2, 2026 to January 3, 2027, the Driehaus Museum invites visitors to step into a world of Nutcracker-inspired history and wonder with an immersive installation of World's Fair memorabilia, souvenirs, and printed materials drawn from the Museum's permanent collection. The installation reflects on the material design and culture of the Gilded Age, including objects from the Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company and Gorham Manufacturing Company, and will be presented in the first-floor galleries of the 1883 Nickerson Mansion. The Driehaus Museum will engage children and families with a story time featuring costumed dancers from Joffrey's The Nutcracker (December 12, 9:00am-12:00pm), a World's Fair scavenger hunt, and The Nutcracker-themed photo opportunities in the bedecked halls of the Museum. Learn more HERE.

Langham Nutcracker Tea

Experience the magic of the holidays at The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea in partnership with The Joffrey Ballet. Delight in the wonder and whimsicality of the season with an afternoon of culinary delight. Sip on proprietary teas and crisp bubbly while savoring artisanally crafted festive pastries and treats. Relax with loved ones as The Pavilion's expert tea sommeliers provide unmatched service, creating the perfect setting to embrace the spirit of the holidays. Enhance the experience with live musical entertainment and special appearances by acclaimed dancers from the iconic Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet on select dates in December, bringing the timeless wonder of The Nutcracker to life. Learn more HERE.

Robert's Nutcracker Pizza

Recognized as #35 among the top 100 pizzerias in the world, Robert's Pizza and Dough Company offers a slice of holiday magic with Robert's Nutcracker Pizza, inspired by The Joffrey Ballet's reimagined The Nutcracker. This festive favorite includes an olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, dates, figs, finished with Calabrian pepper oil, burrata, speck, pistachios, toasted walnuts, and a balsamic glaze—available December 1-31 for dine-in or by ordering the Nutcracker Pizza Kit. Learn more HERE.

Oberweis Nutcracker Peppermint Swirl

Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy and The Joffrey Ballet are bringing back a sweet holiday tradition. Nutcracker Peppermint Swirl, the limited-edition ice cream first created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker, returns this December. The rich, sweet sugar cookie ice cream swirled with a festive crimson peppermint ribbon will be available during performances at the Lyric Opera House and at Oberweis scoop shops and select grocery stores.

Schedule

The Joffrey Ballet performs The Nutcracker Friday, December 4–Sunday, December 27, 2026:

Friday, December 4 at 7:00 PM;

Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM;

Thursday, December 10 at 7:00 PM;

Friday, December 11 at 7:00 PM;

Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM;

Wednesday, December 16 at 7:00 PM;

Thursday, December 17 at 7:00 PM;

Friday, December 18 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Saturday, December 19 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Sunday, December 20 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM;

Tuesday, December 22 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Wednesday, December 23 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Thursday, December 24 at 2:00 PM;

Saturday, December 26 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Sunday, December 27 at 1:00 PM.

Tickets and Subscription Package

The Joffrey Ballet is the only official seller with the best prices. Be aware of ticket re-sellers offering overpriced or invalid tickets. Tickets are available for purchase at the Lyric Opera Box Office, located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr., by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

This year only, The Joffrey Ballet's 2-show subscription packages for The Nutcracker and The Sleeping Beauty start at $86.

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