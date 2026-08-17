LILIOM to Make Chicago Premiere With Joffrey Ballet in 2026-27 Season Opener

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Joffrey Ballet opens its 2026-27 season with the Chicago Premiere of John Neumeier's landmark narrative ballet Liliom. Inspired by Ferenc Molnár's 1909 play and later the basis for the musical adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, Liliom traces a haunting story of love and redemption set against the faded glamour of a Depression-era amusement park.

One of the choreographer's most profound artistic endeavors, Neumeier's theatrical tour de force comes to life with an evocative score by multi-Academy Award-winning composer Michel Legrand. For its Chicago premiere, Liliom features live music performed on stage by the 16-piece Rob Parton's Jazztech Big Band in concert with the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Nathan Brock. Liliom takes place for ten performances only at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, from September 17–27, 2026.

“The Joffrey was founded on the belief that ballet should evolve, challenge expectations, and reach beyond traditional boundaries. This landmark Chicago premiere demands extraordinary versatility from our artists, blurring the lines between dance, drama, and storytelling in ways few works can. I have long believed that Liliom is John Neumeier's greatest achievement, showcasing the full breadth of his genius as a storyteller and transforming what inspired Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved Carousel into a cinematic, emotionally stirring, and deeply human theatrical experience,” says The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE.

“After celebrating 70 years of artistic excellence last season, The Joffrey Ballet now turns its attention to the future. We are proud to launch the first season of our next 70 years with Liliom, a sweeping theatrical work that showcases the incredible range of our artists. Whether you're a lifelong dance lover or a devoted theatergoer, we invite you to experience the artistry, emotion, and imagination that make Chicago one of the world's great cultural destinations,” said Greg Cameron, President and CEO.

Neumeier's adaptation follows Liliom, the charismatic but self-destructive carnival barker whose fierce love for Julie, a young working woman, is unraveled by pride, poverty, and rage. Set amid the dreamlike, faded glamour of an American amusement park during the Great Depression, passion turns toward crime—and ultimately, tragedy.

Granted a chance to return to Earth after death, Liliom confronts the consequences of his choices and attempts one final act of grace. What remains is a stark reckoning with guilt and the fragile possibility of redemption. Rarely presented in the United States, the Joffrey is the first American ballet company to bring Liliom to life. Distinguished by Neumeier's signature emotional depth and theatrical nuance, Liliom takes shape through multi-Academy Award-winning composer Michel Legrand's evocative score, blending classical and jazz influences that echo a restless America.

One of the most influential artists of our time, Neumeier returns to the Joffrey and the Lyric Opera House following the critically acclaimed run of The Little Mermaid in 2023 and the Lyric Opera's first collaboration with the Joffrey, Orphée et Eurydice, in 2017. Learn more about John Neumeier here.

Tickets and Schedule

The Joffrey Ballet presents Liliom from Thursday, September 17–Sunday, September 27, 2026.

The full schedule is as follows:

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30PM;

Friday, September 18 at 7:30PM;

Saturday, September 19 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM;

Sunday, September 20 at 2:00PM;

Thursday, September 24 at 7:30PM;

Friday, September 25 at 7:30PM;

Saturday, September 26 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM;

Sunday, September 27 at 2:00PM.

The Joffrey Ballet is the only official seller with the best prices. Be aware of ticket re-sellers offering overpriced or invalid tickets. Tickets are available for purchase at the Lyric Opera Box Office, located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr., by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

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