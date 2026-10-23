THE NUTCRACKER to Feature Ballet, Hip Hop, and Breakdancing at Hyde Park School of Dance

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hyde Park School of Dance, now in its 33rd year of training, performance, and community, will welcome families and dance enthusiasts to its annual presentation of The Nutcracker. Performances are December 11–13 at Mandel Hall on the University of Chicago campus, 1131 E. 57th Street, Chicago.

Hip hop mice face off against breakdancing soldiers in HPSD's playful reimagining of The Nutcracker's classic battle scene, where creative self-expression turns conflict into connection. The battle is one of the signature moments in a production that brings classical ballet, hip hop, breakdancing, modern, AcroDance, West African, and Chinese dance together to tell the familiar holiday story. Narration throughout helps audiences of all ages follow the adventure.

Refreshed each year, the production features a cast of more than 200, from dancers as young as 7 to members of HPSD's pre-professional Studio Company Program and adult performers from the community. The result is a celebration of dance across styles and generations, with fresh discoveries for returning audiences and a welcoming introduction for those experiencing their first Nutcracker.

This production marks the first since the retirement announcement of Founding Artistic Director August Tye following 32 years of leadership. Under Interim Artistic Director Amber Echols, the production enters its next chapter, shaped by her wide-ranging dance background while building on Tye's decades-long legacy. Echols started as a student at the Hyde Park School of Dance more than 20 years ago, performing annually in The Nutcracker herself.

“I am incredibly grateful to return for my second year as Interim Artistic Director and have the opportunity to continue leading this special production,” said Echols. “The Nutcracker has always held a special place in my heart. I remember being a young dancer on this very stage, dreaming about the roles I hoped to dance one day, and now I have the privilege of helping create those same moments for our dancers. It is truly a full-circle experience to watch their excitement during auditions, hear them talk about their dream roles, and see them grow throughout the process. Helping to carry on this tradition while creating new memories for the next generation of dancers holds deep meaning for me.”

This year, HPSD welcomes community partners for Neighborhood Night on Friday, December 11, with opportunities to connect around resources and opportunities available to local residents. Audience members are welcome to bring a donation for the Hyde Park-Kenwood Food Pantry and arrive early to explore ways to engage. Community partners may sign up to participate by using this form.



Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 18 Hrs 27 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming