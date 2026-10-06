THE NUTCRACKER-Inspired Installation to Debut at Driehaus Museum

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The Driehaus Museum will present its month-long celebration of holiday programs for the entire family to enjoy. This year, the Museum partners with The Joffrey Ballet to create a joyous month of activations inspired by Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker (running at the Lyric Opera House from December 4-27, 2026), creatively reimagined in 2016 to take place during the 1893 Chicago World's Fair.

On view from December 2-January 3, the Museum invites visitors to step into a world of Nutcracker-inspired history and wonder with an immersive installation of World's Fair memorabilia, souvenirs, and printed materials drawn from the Museum's permanent collection. The installation reflects on the material design and culture of the Gilded Age, including objects from the Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company and Gorham Manufacturing Company, and will be presented in the first-floor galleries of the 1883 Nickerson Mansion. On Santa Saturday and Sunday (December 12-13), the Museum will engage children and families with a story time featuring costumed dancers from Joffrey's The Nutcracker, a World's Fair scavenger hunt, and The Nutcracker-themed photo opportunities in the bedecked halls of the Museum.

Throughout Drie-cember, visitors can also enjoy sumptuous holiday decorations throughout the Museum, view the current exhibition Emma Stebbins: Carving Out History, and attend various holiday offerings ranging from a holiday market, to a Yuletide-themed ghost stories by Ghostlight Ensemble, to music in the Murphy Auditorium.

Executive Director Lisa M. Key says, “I can think of no better partner to the Driehaus Museum for the holiday season than the Joffrey Ballet. Together, our organizations are telling the story of Chicago History through the lens of the Columbian World Exposition and, at the same time capture the beauty and sparkle of the holiday seasons. I am excited to kick off this partnership for the holidays.”

PROGRAMS IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER

Holiday Market

Saturday, December 5, 11:00am-5:00pm

Free

The Driehaus Museum presents the return of its annual Holiday Market, a one-day, family-friendly shopping event in the historic Murphy Auditorium. Browse vintage jewelry, handcrafted goods, and unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Holiday Spirits: A Collection of Victorian Yuletide Ghost Stories

Thursday-Friday, December 10-11, 5:30-7pm, 6-7:30pm, 6:30-8pm, 7-8:30pm

Tickets $40 HERE

As the December skies darken, join Ghostlight Ensemble by the Museum's majestic fireplace as they revive the Victorian tradition of telling ghost stories at Yuletide with a multi-story (and multi-storied) immersive twist.

Santa Saturday and Sunday

Saturday-Sunday, December 12-13, 9:00am-12:00pm

Tickets $28 / $15 children HERE

Drie-cember is here with Santa's annual visit to the Driehaus Museum! Join him in the museum's Front Parlor to share your Christmas wish list and snap selfies with jolly old St. Nick. This magical, family-friendly event will fill up fast; advance registration is encouraged. Festive decoration will be on display throughout the museum throughout the weekend with family-friendly activities offered inside the Murphy Auditorium.

Saturday will include a story time reading of The Nutrcracker with a dancer from The Joffrey's Nutcracker.

Carols and Cocoa

Sunday, December 13, 1:30-2:30pm

Free

A beloved holiday celebration of St. James Cathedral comes to the Driehaus Museum! Put on your favorite holiday sweater, grab a cozy cup of cocoa l, and prepare to make a joyful noise. Acting Director of Music Nico Tjoelker leads a fun, informal Christmas carol sing to ring in the holiday season.

Third Wednesday | December Lights: Past and Present with Quintet Attacca

Wednesday, December 16, 6:00-7:00pm

Free; registration recommended

Join Quintet Attacca for an interactive concert as we tour the sounds of December from the Gilded Age to today! The beloved music from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker shows how people saw the world then, and the fusion of global classical music from Indian-American composer Reena Esmail and Cuban-American composer Paquito D'Rivera shows how we see the world today. Rounding out the program is Umoja, Anthem for Unity by Valerie Coleman and some jazzy Christmas favorites. Experience the excitement of live music and a program designed for the Driehaus vision of yesterday and today.

FEATURED EXHIBITION

Emma Stebbins: Carving out History

October 9, 2026 - April 18, 2027

Emma Stebbins: Carving Out History examines the full scope of Stebbins's history‑making career as one of the most significant American sculptors of the nineteenth century. From 1857 to 1870, she created innovative marble and bronze sculptures while living in Rome with her wife, the renowned Shakespearean actress Charlotte Cushman. Her work models inventive and incisive interpretations of literary and biblical subjects, as well as unprecedented allegories of American industry. With the Angel of the Waters at Bethesda Fountain in 1863, Emma Stebbins became the first woman to earn a commission for a public sculpture from the City of New York. As a professional sculptor in a female marriage, she reimagined what a woman's life could be in the mid‑nineteenth century. Her life and art speak to some of the most compelling issues of her time.

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