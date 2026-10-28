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THE LAST WALTZ Tribute to Rock's Legendary Farewell Comes to Raue Center

The tribute recreates the spirit of the landmark Winterland Ballroom performance that featured Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, and other rock icons.

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THE LAST WALTZ Tribute to Rock's Legendary Farewell Comes to Raue Center

Raue Center for the Arts invites audiences to experience The Last Waltz, a powerful live tribute to one of the most celebrated concerts in rock history, on Friday, January 22, 2027, at 7 p.m.

Inspired by The Band's legendary farewell concert at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom on Thanksgiving Day 1976, The Last Waltz brings the music and spirit of this landmark event to the stage. The original concert featured an extraordinary lineup of guest artists, including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Emmylou Harris, Dr. John, Paul Butterfield, Neil Diamond and The Staple Singers.

The historic performance was immortalized in Martin Scorsese's acclaimed concert film The Last Waltz, which earned the No. 2 spot on Rolling Stone's list of the 70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time. Decades later, the concert remains a defining moment in American music, celebrated for its remarkable collaborations, unforgettable performances and lasting influence on rock and roll.

Featuring an all-star cast of acclaimed musicians portraying the original artists, Tribute to The Last Waltz faithfully recreates the music, energy, and collaborative spirit of this iconic concert. Audiences can relive the songs and performances that brought generations of legendary musicians together for one extraordinary night.

Whether longtime fans remember the original concert or new audiences are discovering its musical legacy, The Last Waltz offers a chance to celebrate the artists and songs that helped shape rock history.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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