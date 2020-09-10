THE HANDMAID'S TALE Author Margaret Atwood To Speak At Chicago Humanities Festival

This event will be livestreamed with a live Q+A.

Margaret Atwood to Livestream with Chicago Humanities Festival in November, Sunday, Nov 8, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

While many know Margaret Atwood for her dystopian novels The Handmaid's Tale (1985) and the MaddAddam trilogy, her distinguished career began via another medium: poetry. Audiences eagerly awaiting Atwood's return to the form will not be disappointed with her first collection in over a decade.

Dearly is an introspective and intimate reflection on love, loss, and the passage of time. Come hear the singular voice and mind of Margaret Atwood at play, reflecting on the role of writing in helping us to understand our past and prepare for the future. Atwood is joined in conversation by CHF Marilynn Thoma Artistic Director Alison Cuddy.

This event will be livestreamed with a live Q+A.

All events include captioning.

This event requires a digital ticket and all tickets include a signed copy of Dearly, which will be shipped close to the publication date of November 10, 2020.

The price of a ticket + book package is $32, which includes priority shipping within the continental U.S. This book and ticket event is available only to viewers in the continental U.S.

The Chicago Humanities Festival is pleased to partner with Women & Children First, Chicago's feminist bookstore, celebrating and amplifying underrepresented voices since 1979.

