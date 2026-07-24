THE GLASS MENAGERIE to Open at Edge of the Wood Theatre in Chicago

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The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood, on Chicago's far northwest side, will present The Glass Menagerie for a limited run from August 14-22. The Williams classic, directed by Kevin Schwartz, is part of the theatre's annual Summer Studio Series.

Tennessee Williams refers to The Glass Menagerie as a "memory play." But it isn't just a play about his memories of family-it's a play about the nature of memory itself. What is memory? Why do certain moments stay with us, haunting us so deeply decades later? Says Director Schwartz, "Edge of the Wood's intimate space invites you into the Wingfields' apartment to watch four extraordinary actors bring the play to life. It's raw, deeply personal and unflinchingly honest."

The cast features Resident Artist Jeanann Power (Amanda), Joseph Jefferson Award winners Ryan Hake (Tom) and Anne Trodden (Laura), and Dean Papadopoulos as Jim.

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood was founded in 2013 and produces classic and contemporary shows across genres, bringing professional-caliber theatre to the Edgebrook community, and engaging and inspiring young people as performers and theatre-goers. Past productions range from the four-time Jeff-nominated The Minutes by Tracy Letts, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic Our Town, which WGN Radio called 'phenomenal.'

All performances take place at the Edgebrook Community Church, 6736 N Loleta Avenue, Chicago. Tickets available now.

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