JAGGED LITTLE PILL to Be Presented by Rose Theatrics in Chicago Heights

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Rose Theatrics will present Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, featuring a book by Diablo Cody and music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard. Inspired by Morissette's groundbreaking album and infused with powerful new songs, Jagged Little Pill is an emotionally charged musical that explores family, identity, healing, and the search for connection in an increasingly complex world. The score features some of Morissette's most beloved hits, including "You Oughta Know," "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket," and "Uninvited."

At the center of the story is the seemingly perfect Healy family, whose carefully constructed lives begin to unravel as they confront addiction, trauma, mental health challenges, sexuality, and social justice issues. Through its soaring rock score, raw honesty, and deeply human storytelling, Jagged Little Pill examines what happens when people stop hiding their struggles and begin facing life's hardest truths together.

The production stars Meghan Hoyt as Mary Jane Healy, Joe Hoyt as Steve Healy, Taylor Morris as Frankie Healy, Colin Campbell as Nick Healy, Halle Drennan as Jo, Claire Peters-Seymour as Bella, and Brandon J. Sapp as Phoenix.

The ensemble features Anthony Soto, Stella Hoyt, Jeff Serafini, Savannah Groh, A'Keisha Lee, Maggie Caliendo, Zoi Neely, Andy Breitbarth, Kentrell Dawson, Sophie Marantette, Julie Jager, Dylan Sichelski, Tessa O'Keefe, Abby Urban, Debra Moore, Katherine Alvarado, and Jen O'Keefe.

The creative team is led by Director Laura Hilger, Vocal Director Katelyn Curtin, Assistant Director Steven Onyekachi, Choreographer Megan Montinola, and Intimacy and Mental Health Coordinator Marisa DiBennardi. Performances will take place at Monsignor Croarkin Auditorium at Marian Catholic High School, 700 Ashland Avenue, Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming