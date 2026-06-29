DRAMATIC IMPROV FESTIVAL to Return to Chicago's Edge Theater, Presented by Theatre Momentum

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Theatre Momentum will host The Dramatic Improv Festival, a 4-day festival dedicated to grounded, human, vulnerable improvisation, featuring performers and instructors from around the world. The festival runs Thursday-Sunday, August 20-23, at The Edge Theater in Edgewater. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 PM and 9 PM, and Sunday at 6 PM. Tickets are $20, workshops are $30-60, and all are available.

The Dramatic Improv Festival (DIF) is a unique event in the world of improv- a celebration of grounded, dramatic improvisation over a long weekend of connection, education, and performance, hosted in Chicago, the mecca of modern improv. This August, improvisors and theatre artists from around the world will gather in Chicago to perform, learn, collaborate, and build lasting creative connections.

DIF is produced by Theatre Momentum, Chicago's only theatre dedicated to dramatic improvisation. Whether this is your first time or your hundredth time experiencing the depth of grounded, dramatic improv, there's something for you at DIF.

Performances by: Theatre Momentum, Las Tinas, Avocabros, Ben & Tom, Super Scaries, The MCs, Letters From Bonnifield, Edgar Allan Poeprov, Improv On Demand, Improvised Jane Austen, Simmer, Last Action Movie, Hot Ham & Cheese, A Visit From the Goon Squad, Roni & Jill, This Improvised Life, Home Slice, Columbus Unscripted, Carpe DM, Snafu, Landry & Summers, Rook, Thrice the Drama, and Nudge.

Workshops by: Michael Gellman, Asaf Ronen, Blake Wanger, Stephanie Kilper, Ben St. John, Roni Alperin, David Christopher, Debra Schifrin, Megan Sherrod, Michalis Panagiotakis, Eric Nepom, Michael J. Astrauskas, Collin Miller, Maria Kolovou, Chara Kanta, Chuy Zárate, Ben Zolno, Sarah-Marie Curry, Jill Eickmann, and Tony Rielage.

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