WITCH to Open at Idle Muse Theatre Company's 20th Anniversary Season

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Idle Muse Theatre Company continues its 20th anniversary season with Witch, September 10 – October 10, written by Jen Silverman, directed by Idle Muse Ensemble Member Libby Beyreis, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. Previews are Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with an added Wednesday performance on October 7 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20 and $30, with $50 “pay it forward” tickets that assist in subsidizing tickets for those who may not be able to access the production otherwise. Student, senior and group discounts are also available at IdleMuse.org or at the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. As the devil returns to convince her – and then returns again – unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed and the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.

The Witch cast includes Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, Elizabeth); Nathaniel Kohlmeier (he/him, Scratch); Cameron Austin Brown (he/him, Cuddy); Xavier Lagunas~ (he/him, Frank); Stephen Dunn (he/him, Sir Arthur); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, Winnifred); Elise Soeder (she/her, u/s Elizabeth); Dryden Zurawski (they/he, u/s Scratch); Phillip Heflin (he/him, u/s Cuddy); Noah Lash (he/him, u/s Frank); Andrew Bosworth (he/him, u/s Sir Arthur) and Sofia Mohta (she/her, u/s Winnifred).

The creative team includes Libby Beyreis~ (she/her, director); Jo Chalhoub (they/them, stage manager); Kati Lechner~ (she/her, Idle Muse managing director, production manager, health and safety officer); Erin Alys (she/her, intimacy director); Richard Gilbert (he/him, violence director); Vic Bayona (he/him, violence director); Alexandra Schooling (she/her, dance/movement choreographer); Jeremiah Barr (he/him, technical director, master carpenter); Laura J. Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer~ (he/him, sound designer and composer); Vicki Jablonski (she/her, Costume Designer); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, assistant Costume Designer); Breezy Snyder~ (she/they, scenic painter); Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, props designer, health and safety officer); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, house manager); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, marketing & social media); Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, Idle Muse literary director) and Evan Jackson~ (he/him, Idle Muse artistic director).

~ Denotes Idle Muse Company Member

ABOUT Jen Silverman, PLAYWRIGHT

Jen Silverman is a playwright, novelist and screenwriter. Silverman is a three-time MacDowell Fellow, a two-time Blackburn Prize finalist, a grateful alum of New Dramatists and a Scholar of Note at the American Library in Paris. Honors include fellowships from the New York Foundation for the Arts, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim.

ABOUT LIBBY BEYREIS, DIRECTOR

Libby Beyreis has been fighting on stage and in film since 1994. She is a proud emeritus company member of Babes With Blades Theatre Company and very happy to have Idle Muse as her current artistic home, where she has served as the assistant director for five productions and served regularly as a violence director for more than 14 years. She has designed violence for companies around Chicago including Idle Muse, The Conspirators, Strangeloop, The DIVISION, Prop, Focal Point Theater Company, Chase Park and Free Street.

ABOUT IDLE MUSE THEATRE COMPANY

Idle Muse Theatre Company's (IMTC) mission is to produce theatre that is transporting, timely and true. The company was established in 2006 by theatre artists interested in exploring the relationship between individuals and the worlds they inhabit. Seeking to create production opportunities, they established a modern 'guild' of players and an environment where theatre artists of different experiences and backgrounds could develop their craft. Today, IMTC remains focused on the following core values:

Transporting: We believe that great theatre removes both audience members and artists from their respective reality and transports them to another world.

Timely: We believe that human connection can be accomplished through meaningful, relevant, and accessible storytelling here and now.

True: We believe in unflinching honesty in the playing and storytelling.

Since 2022, Idle Muse Theatre Company has instituted a profit share model with artists and team members for each production. In addition to any stipend or payment for services, a full 50% of all box office revenue is reserved and divided evenly among the cast and production team.

Idle Muse Theatre Company continues its 20th anniversary season with Witch, September 10 – October 10, written by Jen Silverman, directed by Idle Muse Ensemble Member Libby Beyreis, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. Previews are Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with an added Wednesday performance on October 7 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20 and $30, with $50 “pay it forward” tickets that assist in subsidizing tickets for those who may not be able to access the production otherwise. Student, senior and group discounts are also available at IdleMuse.org or at the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

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