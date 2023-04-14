THE FORGE: Lemont Quarries Releases Exciting Roster Of Live Music And Festivals Ahead Of Summer Season

The Forge: Lemont Quarries, a top destination for live music and adventure located 22 miles Southwest of downtown Chicago at 1001 Main Street, has announced its 2023 Summer Concert series complete with nationally-acclaimed headliners such as this year's Chicago Lollapalooza act The Revivalists, along with Everclear and Sister Hazel, plus a full summer lineup of festivals including the Blues & Brews Fest, the Lemont Food Truck Festival, the third annual Forge Fest, and much more.

The 2023 Summertime Concert Series and Festival Lineup is as follows, with additional shows and events to be announced. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by clicking the links below.

May 2023

Blues & Brews Festival

Saturday, May 27th, 2023 | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Enjoy a full lineup of live blues music all day from renowned artists such as Joanna Connor, Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio, and Matt Shukin & the Ramblers. Drink tickets will be available to taste pours from over 15 featured Illinois breweries including Metal Monkey Brewing, Tangled Roots Brewing, Pig Minds Brewing, Hailstorm Brewing, Sketchbook Brewing, Noon Whistle Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing, Short Fuse Brewing, Luna Bay Booch Co, One Allegiance Brewing, Eris Brewery & Cider House, Black Horizon Brewing, Bubblehouse Brewing, Ike & Oak Brewing, and more. Admission is $5 per person for early bird, $10 per person with standard purchasing. Click Click Here to purchase.

June 2023

The Forge Sings Disney

Saturday, June 3rd & Sunday, June 4th

Bring the entire family and join The Forge Sings Crew for two days of Disney fun! Little ones are invited to don their favorite princess, sidekick or Disney character costumes and apparel as they sing along to their favorite Disney songs. Plus, there will also be an exclusive Princess Meet & Greet throughout the evening to make it that much more memorable. Click Click Here for tickets.

The Revivalists

Friday, June 16th | 7:00pm

Kicking off The Forge's 2023 Summer Concert Series, The Revivalists, will be bringing American Rock from New Orleans to the Chicagoland Area. Attendees should plan to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets to see this exclusive pop-up concert. The concert is free, with first-come lawn seating available. Doors open at 5pm. Click Click Here for tickets. This show is presented by Q101.

July 2023

Lemont Food Truck Festival

Saturday, July 1st | 11:00am - 7:00pm

Back by popular demand! The Forge will host the second annual Lemont Food Truck Festival. Attendees of all ages will have the opportunity to taste food from the region's best food trucks while enjoying a beer garden and a vendor village featuring exclusively local businesses. Patrons can also purchase day passes to park activities to make it a fun-filled day. To purchase tickets, please click Click Here.

Forge Fest

Friday, July 14th - Sunday, July 16th | 3:00pm

The Forge turns 3! To celebrate the Forge's third anniversary, patrons of all ages are invited to three days of celebration. Get ready to spend the weekend outside enjoying the 300-acre adventure park with live music throughout the entire weekend, including renowned cover band Maggie Speaks, plus entertainment, family-friendly activities, hands-on educational workshops, volunteer opportunities, challenging races, and a firework show to end the festivities! Purchase tickets by clicking Click Here

August 2023

Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon

Sunday, August 13th | 5:00pm

The Forge welcomes three headliners all in one night, the perfect way to spend a Sunday! Yonder Mountain String Band spearheaded a musical movement in Colorado and carried its new language of progressive roots music to countless fans worldwide in a 25-year career that shows no signs of slowing down. Railroad Earth has captivated audiences with gleefully unpredictable live shows and eloquent and elevated studio output for over two decades. Leftover Salmon has been around for over three decades who even in their early days were seen as a forward thinking, progressive bluegrass band who had the guts to add drums to the mix and who was unafraid to stir in any number of highly combustible styles into their ever-evolving sound. This trifecta of heavy hitters puts their own spin on bluegrass music to make it one concert to remember. Attendees should plan to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Doors open at 4pm. Click Click Here to purchase tickets.

Sister Hazel

Saturday, August 19th | 6:30pm

Enjoy chart-topping alternative country band Sister Hazel, named "one of the top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years" by Performing Songwriter Magazine, as the third concert in The Forge's 2023 Summer Concert Series. Attendees should plan to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Doors open at 5pm. Click Click Here to purchase tickets.

The Forge Art Walk

Saturday, August 26th and Sunday, August 27th | 10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience the arts like never before! Throughout this two-day outdoor festival, enjoy live music from local musicians and choirs, along with live performances from theatre groups, painters, dance groups, and more. Plus, patrons will take an interactive hike through art installations as they enjoy fine arts displays, classes and workshops, and more. Reserve your tickets by clicking Click Here

September 2023

Everclear

Friday, September 8th | 6:30pm

Originating from Portland, Oregon, American rock band Everclear will be kicking off their latest tour at The Forge: Lemont Quarries. Attendees should plan to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets for this last outdoor concert of 2023. Doors open at 5pm. Click Click Here to purchase tickets.

The Forge is also recognized as a leading adventure park, most recently being named Midwest Living's Best Adventure Park for 2023 and a finalist in USA Today 10Best's Best Aerial Adventure Parks. The astonishing space, which lays over 300 acres of land, offers adventurers both novice and pro, with various aerial challenge courses, archery, climbing towers, ziplines, biking, axe throwing, as well as outdoor recreation programming, a designated kids' activity zone, and more. Admission to the park is free, with day passes available to book in advance or day of.

Learn more about The Forge: Lemont Quarries and their wide range of live events, activities, accessibility, pricing and more by visiting forgeparks.com.