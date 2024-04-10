THE DIARY OF BLACK MEN Comes To The Chicago Theatre This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See the highly-anticipated Chicago return of the theatrical production “The Diary of Black Men” at The Chicago Theatre on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 8:00PM.

The production stars Brett Gray from the Netflix series “On My Block,” comedian and actor Ben Jackson, and actor and singer Jonathan Joseph. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10:00AM CT.

“The Diary Of Black Men” began its national tour in 1983 with sold-out shows in Chicago, New York, Detroit, St. Louis, Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. This timeless and thought-provoking play is a revolutionary work of art written by Thomas Meloncon and directed by Chicago's own Danny Hodges. The play is crafted to deliver tears, laughter, anger, and joy, focusing on male and female relationships from a Black man's point of view. Performance after performance, “The Diary Of Black Men” never fails to educate and entertain.

Tickets for “The Diary of Black Men” on July 12 and July 13 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:00AM CT at Ticketmaster.com and The Chicago Theatre box office.