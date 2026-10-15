THE DESERT WINDS Will Perform 18th Annual Veterans Day Salute
Guest conductor Dani McCracken will join Founding Artistic Director Dr. Charles A. Maguire, with free admission for veterans and their families.
The Desert Winds, under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Dr. Charles A. Maguire, will present its 18th Annual Veterans Day Salute on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Congregation Ner Tamid, 55 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, NV.
The concert honors the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Admission is free for all veterans and their families.
The program features a lineup of patriotic and reflective works, including Eric Whitacre's setting of the National Anthem and Brian Balmages' Eternal Flame. Guest conductor Dani McCracken will join Dr. Maguire on the podium.
The Desert Winds is a professional wind ensemble based in Henderson, Nevada. Under Dr. Maguire's leadership, the ensemble has performed at The Midwest Clinic in Chicago in both 2016 and 2025, making it the only wind ensemble from Nevada to appear twice at the international conference.
The concert is presented by the Making Music Matter Foundation, a nonprofit arts organization supporting professional performance, youth music education and community access to the arts.
Tickets are $10 through October 31 and $15 beginning November 1. Veterans and their families attend free.
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