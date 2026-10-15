THE DESERT WINDS Will Perform 18th Annual Veterans Day Salute

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The Desert Winds, under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Dr. Charles A. Maguire, will present its 18th Annual Veterans Day Salute on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Congregation Ner Tamid, 55 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, NV.

The concert honors the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Admission is free for all veterans and their families.

The program features a lineup of patriotic and reflective works, including Eric Whitacre's setting of the National Anthem and Brian Balmages' Eternal Flame. Guest conductor Dani McCracken will join Dr. Maguire on the podium.

The Desert Winds is a professional wind ensemble based in Henderson, Nevada. Under Dr. Maguire's leadership, the ensemble has performed at The Midwest Clinic in Chicago in both 2016 and 2025, making it the only wind ensemble from Nevada to appear twice at the international conference.

The concert is presented by the Making Music Matter Foundation, a nonprofit arts organization supporting professional performance, youth music education and community access to the arts.

Tickets are $10 through October 31 and $15 beginning November 1. Veterans and their families attend free.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 18 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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