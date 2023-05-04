THE ADDAMS FAMILY, THE MUSIC MAN, and More Set For Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's 2023-24 Season

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Brendan Ragan and Executive Director Brookes Ebetsch, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced its 2023/24 Season. The 23rd Season will include blockbuster musicals The Addams Family, 9 to 5, and Million Dollar Quartet, a time-honored holiday tradition in A Christmas Carol, and a new winter series including a concert version of The Music Man and a debut cabaret created by Michael Ingersoll, Artist's Lounge All-Stars. The School of the Performing Arts will produce three musicals, a Cabaret series, and year-long arts and theater education programming for all ages. The 2023/24 Stories in Action and Theatre for Young Audiences series will be announced in the summer of 2023.

"We are bringing a tremendous amount of joy to the stage," says Artistic Director Brendan Ragan. "The stories cover a diverse breadth of themes and will be told in a variety of theatrical styles, but the common thread among the works is just how delightful and uplifting they all are. I consider the season a celebration of love, perseverance, and passion. It will be impossible not to have a good time."

The 20232024 Mainstage Season at Metropolis includes:

Frighteningly fun musical for the whole family, The Addams Family (September 14-October 15, 2023)

Inspired by the iconic feminist film of the same name starring Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 (May 2-June 8, 2024)

Jukebox musical featuring the stars of the 1950's, Million Dollar Quartet (July 11-August 17, 2024)

The Winter Series at Metropolis includes:

Holiday spirit returns with the classic tale, A Christmas Carol (November 30-December 24, 2023)

Romantic and comical Golden Age musical The Music Man, in Concert (February 2-14, 2024)

Jubilant variety cabaret featuring Michael and Angela Ingersoll and a rotation of guest stars, Hooked on a Feeling: Michael & Angela Ingersoll in Concert (February 23-March 3, 2024)

The 2023/24 Season begins September 2023 and continues through August 2024. Subscription renewal will be available to current subscribers the week of June 5, 2023. New subscriber packages will open the week of June 26, 2023. Single tickets go on sale for select productions beginning in July.

Metropolis' 2023/24 Season will feature a new pricing strategy, which institutes a regular $20 student ticket for all Mainstage and Winter Series productions, reduced price preview tickets, and more affordable subscription options. "I'm passionate about removing the financial barrier to theater," notes Ragan. "The stories we are going to tell will investigate a wide cross-section of humanity and will help us connect and empathize with each other. So, it is our responsibility to welcome all members of our community into this space."

Single tickets for Metropolis' Mainstage Season are $30 for previews and $45 for regular run shows. Become a subscriber and see all three shows for $90, or all three previews for $70. Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office at (847) 5757-2121, or through MetropolisArts.com. Student pricing will be available for anyone under the age of 18, or anyone with a valid Student ID.