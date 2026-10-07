TAKE to Return at Visceral Dance Chicago
The evening-length work will run at The Space at Rockwell and features choreography by Nick Pupillo with lighting design by David Goodman-Edberg.
Visceral Dance Chicago has announced the return of TAKE, opening this Friday, October 9, and running through October 25 at The Space at Rockwell, 3031 N. Rockwell St., Chicago.
Set to an electronic recorded score mixed with live music, TAKE brings dancers and audiences together in an intimate, in-the-round setting. First premiered in November 2018, the work gives audiences an up-close connection with each artist as the evening unfolds.
At the heart of TAKE is the idea that you can't take without giving and can't give without taking. Through intimate encounters, bold movement, and moments of audience participation, the work explores that exchange. Audience members become part of a shared experience, invited to connect with the dancers and with one another as individuals.
Choreography by Nick Pupillo. Lighting design by David Goodman-Edberg. Sound design by Johnny Nevin. Costume design by Moriah Turner
Company members of Visceral Dance Chicago include Nia Davis, Erika Shi, Alessandra DePaolantoni, Cody Watson, Minylan Echols, Tyler Chang, Diego Gonzales, Aiden Gresock, Aden Hurst, Asiah Moore, Kaliana Medlock, T'aja Williams, Laura Mendes, Mandy Feng, Amber Lew, and Annika Witte.
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