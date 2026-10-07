TAKE to Return at Visceral Dance Chicago

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Visceral Dance Chicago has announced the return of TAKE, opening this Friday, October 9, and running through October 25 at The Space at Rockwell, 3031 N. Rockwell St., Chicago.

Set to an electronic recorded score mixed with live music, TAKE brings dancers and audiences together in an intimate, in-the-round setting. First premiered in November 2018, the work gives audiences an up-close connection with each artist as the evening unfolds.

At the heart of TAKE is the idea that you can't take without giving and can't give without taking. Through intimate encounters, bold movement, and moments of audience participation, the work explores that exchange. Audience members become part of a shared experience, invited to connect with the dancers and with one another as individuals.

Choreography by Nick Pupillo. Lighting design by David Goodman-Edberg. Sound design by Johnny Nevin. Costume design by Moriah Turner

Company members of Visceral Dance Chicago include Nia Davis, Erika Shi, Alessandra DePaolantoni, Cody Watson, Minylan Echols, Tyler Chang, Diego Gonzales, Aiden Gresock, Aden Hurst, Asiah Moore, Kaliana Medlock, T'aja Williams, Laura Mendes, Mandy Feng, Amber Lew, and Annika Witte.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 16 Hrs 04 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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