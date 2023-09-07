TAKE Returns to Visceral Dance Chicago in October

Visceral Dance Chicago - a contemporary dance company that is constantly pursuing a deeper focus of intent that continues to challenge audience expectations – announces the return of TAKE - Oct 5 – 22, 2024, Thursdays at 7p.m., Friday and Saturdays at 8p.m. Sundays at 2p.m., The Space at Rockwell, 3031 N Rockwell Street in Chicago.

Set to an electronic recorded score mixed with live music, TAKE premiered in November 2018 to an audience with an in-the-round setting allowing audiences an up-close connection with each artist on their journey throughout.

TAKE is an interconnection with Visceral that suggests you can’t take without giving and can’t give without taking. While focused on a sense of community, Visceral offers a shared experience connecting to humans, not just as an audience but as individuals. Through intimacy and bold movements, Visceral gives a connective yet reactive energy that is selfless and unwavering. The piece is an interactive experience inviting a dialogue and conversation between dancers and audience members.

Choreography by Nick Pupillo

Lighting design by David Goodman-Edberg

Upcoming Performances

Within, November 17 19, 2023: Visceral’s annual evening features works created by company dancers on company dancers, trainees, work-study dancers, and studio company members. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. at The Ann Barzel Theater at Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N. Rockwell, Chicago.

SpringELEVEN, March dates to be announced: The program includes a world premiere by Roderick George, company premiere of 18 + 1 by Gustavo Rameriz Sansano and other audience favorites.

SOLUS, May 2–5, 2024: Each year, Pupillo identifies a theme and selects 10 choreographers who each create work for an individual Visceral dancer. “Solus” is a performance featuring the resulting solo works. Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. at The Ann Barzel Theater at Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N. Rockwell, Chicago.

