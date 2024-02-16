Surging's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Kicks Off 2024 at Edge

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Surging Films & Theatrics 2024 production of The Drowsy Chaperone (Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar with Music and Lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison) at The Edge Theater in Chicago March 15th - 30th. Only 10 performances!

When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious Tony Award-winning musical farce. With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer and his sidekick, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Latin Lothario, and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical," The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

The Drowsy Chaperone runs at The Edge Theater (5451 N. Broadway in Chicago), March 15th - March 30th. Tickets can be purchased here at surgingtheatrics.com

SF&T's Artistic Director, Billy Surges, has brought back his talented team of Tim Huggenberger (2022 Jeff Nominee for Urinetown) for Choreography and Daven Taba for Music Direction. Daven Taba has been with the company since 2017 and Tim Huggenberger since 2019. The tech team consists of Beatrice Molina as the Stage Manager, Will Knox on lighting, Vicki Jablonski on costumes, and Joey Calumet on sound.

The ensemble cast is led by Surging veteran Seth E. Harman starring as the hilariously lonely Man in Chair. Amanda Donohoe and Ethan Lupp play the two romantic leads Janet and Robert with exceptional style. Daven Taba (weeks 1 and 2) and Julio Murillo Garza (week 3) play the ladie's man Aldolpho with incredible flair. Stephanie Boyd plays the title character The Drowsy Chaperone and is not to be missed. Annie Beaubien and James Mueller play Kitty and Feldzieg - the laugh out loud stars of the B plot of the show. Tim Huggenberger and Adonis Claybourne bring a vaudevillian style to the roles of The Gangsters - who are under the guise as pastry chefs. Madison Meeron plays the uproariously dim-witted Mrs. Tottendale and Danny Ferenczi plays the role of her uptight, yet sassy butler Underling. Lukas Ptacek plays the extremely stressed and extremely funny best-man, George, who is trying to keep this wedding from going off the rails. Julie Good's vocal as Trix the Aviatrix is a show stopper. Rounding out the cast is an all-star ensemble consisting of Declan Durr, Amber Golich, Joey Prette, Lauren Reece, Caitlin Wolfe and swings Miles Cowan and Kelly Jacqueline.

Surging Films & Theatrics is celebrating their 10th Anniversary Season in 2024, marking a decade in existence in the Chicago and Chicago Suburb theater scene.

The Drowsy Chaperone is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com