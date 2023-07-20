Subtext Theater Company to Present World Premiere of Comedic Farce MIC FATHER, LIKE SON by Jonathan

Subtext Theater Company will stage this September a new play by Jonathan Hagloch entitled "Mic Father, Like Son". The play is a comedic farce about the retiring Mike Aldridge, a beloved Kansas City radio personality who is hosting a small cocktail party to kick off his final week of broadcasting. Guests include his son Mike Jr. who constantly bickers with his sister Dorothy and her touchy, feely husband Allen. Mike's agent who is bitter that her cash cow client is calling it quits will be attending along with her husband. Mike's quirky oddball newsman even crashes the party. Uncle Art, Mike's younger brother will be on hand to catch a few drinks and the final guest is Junior's high school sweetheart Nikki. Witness the lengths to which a father will go to help his son find true love and happiness.

The production is co-directed by STC Artistic Director/founding member Jonathan "Rocky" Hagloch and Managing Artistic Director/founding member John Oster. The cast consists of both Oster and Hagloch playing the Aldridge brothers Mike and Arthur. Tony DiPisa will portray Mike Jr. and Tina Benitez fills the role of sister Dorothy. Other cast members include Andrew Pond, Daniel Martin, Renae Stone, Scott Olson and Sarah Jean Mergener. STC founding member/Artistic Director Leigh Johnson is producing the production. The production opens on September 8th and will close October 1st, 2023.

Hagloch's previously produced works include Time Changes Everything (2000), his own adaptation of Edgar Lee Master's Spoon River Anthology (2009), of which he also composed original music and lyric and the Rock and Roll Horror Musical Elvicula (1995) (2001) of which he wrote the book, music and lyric and was twice produced. He has also penned several audience participation murder mysteries.

STC is a professional, non-Equity 501c3 that was founded in 2015 and is dedicated to bringing powerful stories to the stage through an exploration of the meanings found inside, under and between the authors' words. For more information about the company and its founders visit subtextnfp.org

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Oratory Theater, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield just west of Ashland, in Chicago. Free parking is available in two lots. Full-priced single tickets are $30, group rates are $20.00 for a group of ten or more. Reservations and tickets can be purchased at http://www.subtextnfp.org/box-office.html

All programming is subject to change. For information, call 773-908-6124 or visit subtextnfp.org.